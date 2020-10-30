On the Edge of Common Sense: Kelly's Halloween

It was a bad day at Black Rock that fateful Halloween.

It all began the week before, the call had seemed routine.

“I’ve got a mare needs checkin’, Doc, I b’lieve the sweetheart’s bred.”

“I’ll swing by there this afternoon,” Good Doctor Kelly said.

The mare was mincing round the stall as Kelly donned the sleeve.

“This should only take a second,” his assessment was naive.

“She’s just a little nervous, Doc, but...I guess I would be too.

If you were pointin’ that at me I’d kick you to Timbucktu!”

Which is precisely what she did. So fast it was a blur.

The next day poor ol’ Kelly wore a cast from hip to spur.

With two days of the heal up, his left leg plasterized,

He volunteered to take a call. I know it wasn’t wise.

But you know men, like him I mean, a grad of Colorado

Whose head, if not for gristle wouldn’t even cast a shadow.