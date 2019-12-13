On the Edge of Common Sense: Leroy and Tom

Everybody has a Christmas that stands out in their memory like dandruff on Superman’s cape!

Mine was several years ago. Bah Humbug Bill, the cow buyer made a deal on a set of cows down below Snowville. Leroy, Tom and I were to go down, work’em and ship’em back home. Bah Humbug set it up for December 23. He, of course would not be able to be there to help.

Leroy and Tom were both members of the Owyhee County Sheriff's Possum. We borrowed Albert’s new blue pickup and headed out. Leroy was raised down in the country where we were goin’. He was driving and took a few shortcuts. We were on a side road going toward Strevell and Leroy had ol’ Blue kicked up to 85 mph. We cautioned him about speeding.

“No sweat,” he said. “The police have never patrolled this ol’ road.” Ten minutes later red and blue flashing lights reflected in the rear view mirror.

“Snow plow?” asked Tom.

Leroy pulled over and stomped back to the state patrol car. He returned, started up and drove on in silence. “Did you show him yer deputy sheriff’s badge, Leroy,” We asked. “Yea,” he said. “I told’em I was takin’ these two lunatics to the nuthouse down south. One of ‘em thinks he’s a vetinary and the other thinks he’s a cowboy!” The ticket cost him $45!

