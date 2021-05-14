On the Edge of Common Sense: Loose Cow Party

“It’s for you,” his darlin’ told him as he lay back in the chair

For a well deserved siesta. Ugh, it wasn’t really fair.

It was Chuck, his nearest neighbor – did he have to call right now?

Millard took the phone and listened, “Are you sure that it’s my cow?”

As if he’d changed his brand last week or something equally absurd

Like the F.B.I. was posing as a member of his herd

Or an alien invasion took possession of his place

And planned to infiltrate the earth as cows from outer space.

But no easy explanation seemed to ease his heavy load

Chuck said, “Better come and get her, she’s a’grazin’ on the road.”

Saddled up, he hit the highway and broke into a jog

With his wife not far behind him in the pickup with the dog.