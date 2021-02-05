On the Edge of Common Sense: Marginal quotes

— “As long as you’ve got good elimination, you’ve got it made.” Uncle Leonard

— “If a man can’t drive in a bar ditch, he’s got no business on the highway.” Tink

— “When asked how she got to be president, Anita replied, ‘I missed the meeting’.”

— “You can’t used too much tape.” Dr. Allen

— Tom Hall says, “I enjoy all company. Some when they arrive, some when they leave.”

— “A true friend will tell you if yer hat’s on backwards.” Calvin

— “I’d rather be at the head of the ditch with a shovel than at the bottom with a decree.” Tom on irrigation rights

— “If they won’t come, you can’t stop’em.” Jim B.

— “He’s stooping to new heights.” Sandy

— “His eyes are so squinty they could blindfold him with dental floss.” Buck

— “They teach chickens to lay eggs by walkin’ back n’ forth in front of them with a hatchet humming, ‘Um, um, good, um, um, good...’” Doug