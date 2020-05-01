On the Edge of Common Sense: Nature Films

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Here we are friends, on the Serengeti Plains in the wilds of Serengeti.” As the crowd leans in closer to the television we see the swaying Boab trees ... an endless sea of grass waving off into the horizon. We hear the quiet buzz of Tsetse flies humming strains of “Baby Elephant Walk.” Just as we are becoming mesmerized into the peaceful surroundings on the screen, a lone gazelle suddenly bursts on the scene!

It leaps and dives, with graceful arcs, nimble footwork, and darting back and forth like a cockroach wearing cleats. Then, out of the savannah, like a big shoe, streaks the jungle’s answer to LeBron James: Charlie the Cheetah. Charlie pounces on the gazelle and drags him to the ground.

Another example of nature’s survival of the fittest. But did you ever wonder how the film crew happened to be there at that exact moment? As you may have heard, nature programs are always under close scrutiny. The film makers are accused of staging scenes, of using tame animals or zoo animals and of staking out “prey” for the predators to pounce on.

But may I point out to those who are shocked by this revelation that this is television. Movies. Show Business! The media of revisionist history, docu-drama, infomercials and reality shows. A business where the facts are altered and endings changed to make a more entertaining program.