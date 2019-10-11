To: Residents of Mt. Ararat School District
Ref: Noah, visionary and livestock hauler recently returned from an exotic cruise, will be holding his first apré cruise yard sale. Many items will be offered to tickle your nautical or agricultural fancy. All sales final, not guaranteed against mildew.
Included in the sale:
- Approx. 2400 cages (wire, wicker, horsehair, iron, rope, screen, etc.)
- Lots of salt blocks
- Adjustable nose tongs (fits both water buffalo, hippo and elephant)
- 1.2 million species of insects still frozen in a quart jar (could be used as parakeet feed or turned loose on the world)
- Two cans of Off
- One rhino twitch
- A Mastodon fur coat (soon to be listed as endangered)
- Kangaroo teeth floats
- Set of teeth floats for small rodents
- Dried poultry waste. Including pigeon, pelican, buzzard, banty, canary and condor
- Two dozen used but still serviceable scoop shovels
- Hoof nippers (fits any species from emu to gnu)
You have free articles remaining.
- 600 partially chewed wooden panels
- Box of assorted pills including wildcat suppositories, camel antacid boli, Dramamine and Bear Butazolidin
- Two hog snares (will double as calving tool and snake catcher)
- Two life jackets for small mammals. Size prairie dog to porcupine
- A collection of specialty feeds: Eucalyptus Koala Chow, Bamboo Panda Chow, Bat, Mosquito Chow, Mosquito Bat Chow and bag of M&M’s
- Crocodile balling gun
- Anteater tongue depressors
- Giraffe stomach hose
- Small library containing:
“How to Get Ahead in the New World Even Though Fish Have a Head Start”
“Practical Uses of Animal Waste from Caulking and Rudder Grease to Fertilizer and Finger Painting”
“How to Survive 40 Days and 40 Nights Cooped Up with a Man Who Keeps Saying, ‘Pretty Good Ark. Eh, Mother?’”
“The Illustrated Guide to Sexing Amphibians, Newts and Domestic Fowl”
- And finally:
Firewood (gopher) by the cubit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.