On the Edge of Common Sense: Progress

Imagine you were a livestock man in medieval England a thousand years ago. It's early spring. Snow on the ground, mud in the cow lot. You walk the small pasture where the heavy heifers are kept. It's hard to see much with just the moonlight. But you spot one that's down in a swale. She's on her side in the process of calving. One foot is showing.

You check the rest of the cows the best you can and go back to the heifer. No progress. You wait a little longer, then resigned to your duty, you walk back to the cow lot and set the gates.

On your way back to get the heifer the wind blows down your neck and you shiver. Using a long stick you got the heifer up and drive her into the cow lot. There's some straw scattered behind the windbreak. She finds it and lays down.

You walk to the earthen roofed shed to collect your tools. You manage to ease up on her and drop a homemade halter over her head and tie her loosely to a post on the windbreak.

There is tepid water in your oaken bucket. After takin' off your tunic you wash yer arms and kneel down behind her.