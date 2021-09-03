On the Edge of Common Sense: R.C. & Bud

R.C. is an animal lover. Maybe not the kind of animal lover that the term has come to mean in this era, but the kind that requires a greater commitment.

He would tell you he's a farmer. But he's a horseman and trainer, cattleman, hog producer, corn grower and great-grandfather. He's also a dog man, with the patience and persistence to deserve a good stock dog.

R.C. has had a wide variety of dogs in his life. One day he asked his wife, Doris to keep an eye out for a Blue Heeler. They appealed to him but he'd never had one. 'Kinda rough dogs.’ he thought.

Soon she found one advertised in the Albia paper; a two year old male lookin' for a home. R.C. was suspicious. Takin' on a dog that old was risky. Bad habits would be developed, old loyalties established. One just never knew. "Well, it wouldn't hurt to look," Doris chided him.