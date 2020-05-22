On the Edge of Common Sense: Second Time Around

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We must sell it, I told Mother, for we really have no other

choice. The price is much too dear to harbor any doubt.

And though I know we'll miss it the time has come to kiss it

goodbye and find another place a little further out.

When the Indians sold Manhattan to a Dutch aristocrat in

fancy breeches for a blanket and a twenty dollar bill

It presaged a corrosion, an urban sprawl erosion

that covets all the fertile ground and overruns us still.

It's not givin' up, I told her, just that we are gettin' older

and besides, the country's really not the country anymore.

We're surrounded by construction that has zoned the mass destruction

of our pastures and our neighbors and our never lockin' door.

Why, just look at that horizon where we watched the sun arisin'

after milkin' on those mornin's when the air was clear and still.

Now the houses clone each other, everyday, it seems another,