On the Edge of Common Sense: Shoein' Pigeye

Just count me out,” said Wilford as he lay there in the dirt,

A shoein’ rasp behind his ear, a hoof print on his shirt.

“I’ll handle this,” said Freddie, “You jus’ git outta the way.

This sorry bag of buzzard bait has met his match today.”

The horse weren’t much to look at, just the kind a trader’d buy

But you knew that he’d be trouble when you looked him in the eye.

It was small and mean and glittered, as deep as Jacob’s well,

Like lookin’ down the smoke stack of the furnace room in Hell.

Freddie grabbed a set of nippers and bent to grab a hoof.

When he woke up... his shoein’ chaps were danglin’ from the roof.

His shirt tail hung in tatters and his watch had come unwound.

The nipper’s orbit finally peaked. They clattered to the ground.

“Go get a twitch,” said Freddie, “I’m about to clean his clock.”

He tied a rope around his neck and fished it past the hock