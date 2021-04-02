On the Edge of Common Sense: Springtime in the Rockies

When it’s springtime in the Rockies

And my lips are turning blue

I’ll be slogging through the blizzard

like a brain dead caribou…

Ah, springtime.

That first hint of life beginning anew, the annual transformation,

its throat in long tubercular coughs that turn rain into birdshot, sleet into ice,

ice into snowflakes shaped like goatheads or bob wire,

Not falling but slicing by you like shrapnel, sandblasting your face,

freezing your rein hand into a claw and turning forty-five degrees and balmy

into assault with intent to stupefy.

Ah, springtime.

Brave wild flowers bursting from winter’s blanket, the trill of the mountain bluebird,

​the exultation of a rushing brook, the whine of a spinning tire,

the splock of pliers dropped from your hand, the rattle of mudtags on a feedlot steer