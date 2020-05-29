On the Edge of Common Sense: Team roping handicap

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The sport (passion, or affliction) of team roping experienced a terrific boom in popularity years ago with the creation of an association called United States Team Roping Championships (USTRC). It established a classification system based on the roper’s skill. It is comparable to the handicapping system used in golf. The result is that ropers are able to compete with others of ‘equal ability’ therefore increasing their chances of winning. As a roper improves, his USTRC number increases.

Classifications begin at #1 which is defined as True Beginner. These ropers have trouble controlling the rope and their horse at the same time. Inexperienced riders with little or no roping experience.

And it runs up to #9 which is defined as National Finals Rodeo quality ropers.

I joined USTRC and applied for a number. After reading the classification description, I realized they didn’t go far enough. There are some handicaps, quirks and flaws that deserve special numbers. I suggested these additions:

#3/8 – One who can rope the dummy standing on a barrel, behind his back, between his legs, from the front seat and blindfolded, but couldn’t rope a live elk in an eight foot stock tank if his life depended on it.