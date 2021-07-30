On the Edge of Common Sense: Ted’s Big Steer

Ted and his dad needed some cows to stock their little ranch in Oklahoma, and they needed 'em right away. A local trader solved their problem and injected a couple loads into them. By fall Ted began to notice one calf that stood taller than the rest. Must'uve had some Chianina blood coursing through his veins. They called him Alf.

They got the big calf castrated and branded and watched him grow like a weed. After several months Ted gathered a bunch to ship. But Alf ducked back. Ted shook out a loop and gave chase.

"Let 'im go!" said Dad, "We'll get him next time!"

Early spring they went to feedin' cake to the herd. Alf was now a yearlin'. Ted kept thinkin' he'd get a rope on him but Alf was too smart. He'd hang back 'til the truck pulled forward then he'd hit the cake. "Yer better off just lettin' him go," said Dad. "We'll get him eventually."

Over the next two years Ted became a master of the bait - trap - ambush - sneak attack methods of capturing a wild beast. He actually tricked Alf into a set of corrals only to see him clear the 4 1/2 foot board fence like a hunter-jumper.

His last fall, Alf was big as an army ambulance.