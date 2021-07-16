On the Edge of Common Sense: The Cowboy Way

A good cowboy will go beyond the call of duty and even put himself in harm’s way to help a suffering beast.

Doug and Patty run a ranch in that big wide country in eastern New Mexico. They’d received several loads of cow/calf pairs. The weather was against ‘em and the calves went to scourin’.

The cows were turned out in a big pasture. Treating the calves wasn’t easy. The morning of the incident, their neighbor, Caleb, came to help. He was ridin’ a big mule. They trailed through the cows and spotted a good sized calf lookin’ humped up. They watched for a minute and confirmed he was, in fact, afflicted.

Doug eased up and dropped a lazy loop around his neck.

It is a strange but almost predictable occurrence that a calf, who appears to be on the edge of his last breath can suddenly become a dynamo of jackrabbit speed and mad dog energy when suddenly caught with a rope.