On the Edge of Common Sense: The Fairboard

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the morning of the last night the promoter called to say

That the singer had a sore throat and could not perform, no way.

But by noon it didn't matter 'cause the clouds came rollin' in

And the crowd all left in lifeboats so by five we pulled the pin.

We retreated to the office down beneath the grandstand seats

Where the fairboard did its business and hashed out the balance sheets.

'Cause tonight we were survivors. Like a pile of used retreads

Only glad that it was over, all we did was shake our heads

And ask ourselves why anyone would take this thankless chore

When a kid, in tow with mother, stuck his head in through the door.

He had lost his yellow ribbon, she explained, both drippin' pools,

And wondered if by some small chance, if it weren't against rules...

Could we? "Course we could!" I shouted. "We're the fairboard! That's our thing!"

So we picked him out a dry one. It was like we crowned him king.