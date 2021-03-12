On the Edge of Common Sense: The Horse Show Conversation

"A fine lookin' horse you've got there (if yer into modern art)

I had a horse like that one time (but he wasn't very smart)

I'd guess that he's part thoroughbred (and part Catahoula hound)

You get him in a claiming race? (or at the lost and found)

Oh, really, you've got the papers (I'd use'em to train the dog)

And he's outta He's California! (No wonder he smells like smog)

He seems a little bit feisty (to have one foot in the grave)

Yup, I've used Ace myself sometimes (when there's somethin' left to save)

What kinda bit have you got there? (it looks like a calving tool)

Oh, you invented it yourself (Do them Vise Grips make him drool?)