On the Edge of Common Sense: The Last Dollar

For those of you who forgot how easy it was to get started in farming let me tell you about my friend Con. Many years ago, he bought a farm in the wilds of Minnesota. The feller that sold him the farm had his farm sale the day Con arrived to take possession of the land.

Now, Con had been a cowboy type all his life and, upon viewing the farm machinery stacked in the yard, he was hard put to identify anything other than the handy man jack and a tractor. But he thought if this stuff was good enough for the farmer that sold out, it was good enough for him. He’d figger out what it was later.

All the neighbors for miles around came to see who the new sucker was and maybe pick over the machinery like buzzards on fresh road kill ...

Con jumped in and bought the only thing he recognized: the tractor. It was a 45 Allis ... he paid $1,250. Then he bought the mounted plow that went with it. Con said the auctioneer started on a big pile of orange metal. “Ain’t you gonna buy that? You bought the tractor and the plow.” Con bought it. Two days later he found out it was a mounted cultivator.