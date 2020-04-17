On the Edge of Common Sense: The Lone Pine

After several minutes of struggling with the down cow Dave climbed up to say they'd need to let some of the other cows out to give her some room. It was then he noticed the Ranger, complete with dog and calf, had disappeared! Dad was hot to catch his favorite truck when Dave pointed out that wherever it was goin', it was already there. The down cow could use some help right away.

They set up the portable chute, unloaded four cows, righted the down cow and Dave took off to find the Ranger. He met Bear comin' back up the road at a full gallop, tail between his legs. Around the first bend Dave could see the tip of the pickup over the side of a canyon. It had leaped off the edge and slid sideways into a lone pine. The next stop would have been 200 feet at the bottom. The calf was standin' in the seat lookin' out the back window.

Well, everybody survived although the dog won't git back in the pickup and Dave continues to insist he left it in gear. And Dad...Dad still takes the hammer to the side panel now and then in an attempt to make the pine tree impression blend in with the other dents.

It's useless, though, like tryin' to make a mastodon blend in with a flotilla of Mallard ducks.

