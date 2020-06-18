On the Edge of Common Sense: The Missing Link

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It arched across the cloudless sky like someone throwin' chum

But they weren't fishin', no my friends, the object was a thumb

It launched from Kenneth's dally when his heelin' rope came tight

And whizzed by Eddie's horse's head and disappeared from sight.

--

Eddie did a double take ... hors d'oeuvres flashed through his mind,

A little sausage on a stick that looked like Frankenstein.

"Are you okay?" he asked when Kenneth finally took a breath

His ropin' glove was crimson red, his face was white as death.

--

"Yeah, help me find my thumb," he said. "I better go, I think."

"You go," said Ed, "I'll bring it when we've found the missing link."

The next day Eddie got a call from Kenneth's lawyer friend.

"A suit," he said, "for negligence is what I recommend."

--

Well, Eddie was surprised a bit, "We packed his thumb in ice.