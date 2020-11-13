On the Edge of Common Sense: The Outfitter’s Jerky

The packer picked his grimy teeth, his filthy knife, the tool.

“It all began,” he spit and said, “with one ol’ stubborn mule

Named Demon, and the name sure fit. Worst mule I’ve ever seen.

Last hunt when we were comin’ out he really got down mean.

It took us nearly half a day to git the sucker packed.

He’d buck the panyards off each time and roll clear on his back.

He kicked and struck and strained the knots, he bit and brayed and gassed,

We finally had to tie him down to get the elk made fast.

At last he stood and glared at us, resigned but not unbowed.

We started down the mountain side as best the load allowed.

We had to cross a narrow trail above a closed down mine.

The Demon went to pullin’ back, I’d hitched him last in line.

He balked, then had a mental lapse… forgot that he was tied

And then just like a fumbled punt he cartwheeled down the side.