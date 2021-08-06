On the Edge of Common Sense: The Right Tool for the Job

Some might wonder why prehistoric cave drawings weren’t more detailed. Surely there were artists capable of rendering intricate representations of the circulatory system of aurochs or the dentition of a Saber Tooth Tiger drawn to scale.

But what we see on these cave walls are stick figure men chasing antelope shaped quadrupeds, reminiscent of Dick and Jane throwing a bone at Spot. Rather primitive at best.

I think there had to be a Neanderthal equivalent of Norman Rockwell, but he was born without a pencil sharpener, a pencil, or even a Big Chief pad. He didn’t have the right tools for the job.

How many times have you screwed up a perfectly good latigo, bridle, spur strap or belt for want of a hole punch? Have you ever knocked the corners off a hex head nut tryin’ to take it off with a pair of pump pliers?

How ‘bout wirin’ a couple of old board panels across a broken hole in the pen thinkin’, ‘This will only have to hold ‘em till the trucker comes at noon.’

Have you ever fallen prey to the temptation to rope a turn back steer when yer ridin’ a 3-year old trainee? Do you recall using baler twine to repair some temporary break-down, hopin’ it will hold until the welder comes?