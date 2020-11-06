On the Edge of Common Sense: The Straggler

Ol’ Wayne was real particular about his steers. He figgered if he spent his hard earned pennies tryin’ to get a few extra pounds, he dang sure wasn’t gonna sweat it off ‘em durin’ the gather.

Nobody’s horse had broke a trot all day as they trailed the bunch to the corral. One brahmer-cross turned back. “Jes’ let ‘im go, boys… Don’t want to rile the others.”

Durin’ the next week Wayne scattered a little hay each day for the lone holdout. By Saturday he had him up to the little knoll above the corral.

Saturday, Wayne had Billy come out ahorseback with a plan to finally capture the wary brute. Wayne baited the steer with a little hay and coaxed him toward the pickup. Everyone was as still as a courthouse on Sunday afternoon. The steer edged within range of Billy’s rope. “Okay,” whispered Wayne.

At the sound of the command, Wayne’s good cow dog shot between his legs and made a dash for the steer! Billy’s loop caught the air! The steer wheeled and lit out across the pasture! Billy managed to turn the steer. The dog slid to a stop. He tried to stare the steer down … but he blinked! The steer bellowed at the dog! The dog turned tail and made for the pickup with the steer in hot pursuit!