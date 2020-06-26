On the Edge of Common Sense: Tolerance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When our opinions get as immovable as a granite outhouse, God has a way of shaking the foundation.

I was searching for an artist who could lend just the right feeling to a book I was putting together. I found such a person. He lived in a remote mountain town and had no phone. With the help of the local postmistress and several letters, he agreed to illustrate my book.

Besides his unique artistic style, he was a good cowboy. Over the months of correspondence and our occasional visits on his local pay phone, I developed a genuine liking and respect for him.

We agreed to meet at the Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada.

I arrived Thursday night and began to test the limits of my envelope! I had the makin’s of a personal best brewing when I spied an old friend, a big man whose effort had done much to promote cowboy poetry. I shook his hand warmly. It was then I noticed he was wearing a little short ponytail. I was overcome! I dressed him down for his uncowboy fashion statement and finished by removing the decorative ribbon binding his furry polyp!