On the Edge of Common Sense: Wee Thanksgiving

“But no peas, but some cottage cheese and bread and honey ...”

“Right, so they made a big table...”

“On the blanket...”

“Yeah, no table, just a big blanket and they all ate and ate till their stomachs were full ...”

“And the little boys, too?”

“And the little boys and little girls and little boy and girl Indians, all of ‘em ate ... and then took a nap.”

“But the little boys no wanna take a nap. Little boys wanna play with bows and arrows.”

“Okay, but when everyone woke up they were happy. So the Indians shook hands and they all said Thanksgiving to each other and Thanksgiving to God ...”

“And to Jesus and Pastor Mike and Grandmother Phyllis and to all the little boys.”

“Yup, and they said it was so much fun, let’s do it next year.”

“And tomorra or free days.”

“So now every year we have Thanksgiving with friends and eat a lot and say thanks for the blessings we have.”