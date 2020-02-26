On the Menu: Salad selections at Dreez
On the Menu: Salad selections at Dreez

Dreez salads

When dining at Dreez, customers can add shrimp or other ingredients to their salads.

“We know salads can be boring, so spice it up by trying any of our salads and adding shrimp,” suggests Dreez restaurant at 405 Silver St. in downtown Elko.

Jon and Audrey Karr opened Dreez opened Dreez in May 2017.

They serve American-style breakfast and lunch seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salad selections include a Grilled Southwest Shrimp Salad for $14. It has a bed of fresh greens topped with seasoned shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, onions, corn and Poblano peppers. Served with a Southwest Lemon dressing on the side.

Their Greek Salad has a bed of greens topped with green olives, onions, pepperoncinis, tomatoes and feta cheese, for $10. It is served with Greek dressing on the side.

Dreez also serves a Beet Salad, Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken Salad, BLT Chicken Caesar Salad, Steak Caesar Salad and Cobb Salad with prices ranging from $11.50 to $15.

