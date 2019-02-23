ELKO – Zeth Shouse has always been athletic. In high school he played football and competed in track and field. Now at 25 he is at it again with Special Olympics.
“The last couple of months his communication skills have just become so much more,” said father Todd Shouse. “Like carrying on that conversation with you, he never would have done that [before].”
Zeth was, and forever will be, No. 45 on the Elko Indians football team although he will never play football again.
In 2011, Zeth sustained a subdural hematoma during a football game in Fallon. He underwent three brain surgeries, spent 48 days in a coma and lay 67 days in a vegetative state.
“The physicians wouldn’t tell us anything [to expect],” Todd said. “The first time we tried to get him to stand up with parallel bars it took seven of us to try to hold him up.”
Before the brain bleed, Zeth’s dream was to attend MIT. In the fourth grade he wrote to the school, explaining his desire. He even visited the campus a couple times.
In school his father described him as “way above average” and his drive carried over to “everything.” He wasn’t always the best athlete or scholar but his enthusiasm made up for it.
Now Zeth gets around on his walker or crutches and has even been able to take five or six steps unassisted. His progress has been amazing and, according to his dad and his physical therapist, his attitude is a key factor.
“Zeth went to a big bowling event in Reno with all of the Special Olympics kids,” Todd said. “Next month he is going to start track. He is going to do the shot put, that’s what he did in high school. When he was a junior he even went to state.”
Zeth now wears a gold medal, of which he is very proud.
“Do you like Special Olympics?” I asked Zeth.
“No,” he said. ‘“Like’ is a huge understatement.”
“Tell me how you feel about it.”
“Speechless.”
Zeth’s love of Special Olympics is what brings so many people together to support Polar Plunge with a Purpose.
The Polar Plunge takes place March 2 at the outdoor pool in Elko City Park. The event is a major fundraiser for the program. Participants raise a minimum of $125. Most also dress up in comical costumes and jump into the icy waters of the Elko pool.
This year’s theme is “Pirates of the Polar Plunge.” “Chickens” can also participate, but need not freeze to death doing so.
According to Special Olympics senior public relations and communications manager Tyler Krochmal, last year’s polar plunge drew 110 plungers and raised $18,000.
Some of the teams signed up so far include All-Red, Wet and Blue; Ghost Light Productions; Imagine Technology; Shiver Me Timbers; and the Elko Indians.
Zeth works out regularly with his dad and Jeff Eckert who owns Full Range Physical Therapy. He also enjoys hanging out with his dad during his off-season. Todd owns Team Green, and Zeth enjoys riding in the snowplow. He also remembers and speaks bits of the foreign languages he studied when he was younger.
“Habla español?”
“Si,” I said. “Un poquito.”
We say goodbye, doing a special multi-step handshake Zeth learned as part of his recovery.
“You’ve got to get back to work,” coach Todd said.
“Yeah, [I’ve] got to go back to work,” Zeth said, smiling.
