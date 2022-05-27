Alpine fishing in Nevada: The lowdown on high mountain lakes

With a below average snowpack continuing the long-term drought in northeastern Nevada, fishing streams and irrigation impoundments as the summer progresses becomes difficult.

A better option for summer anglers is venturing to one of the 16 high mountain lakes in the Ruby Mountains and the East Humboldt Range that hold fish. These lakes are at elevations of between 8,400 and 10,200 feet.

The lowest elevation alpine lake in the area, Angel Lake, can actually be accessed by a blacktop road and is regularly stocked with rainbow and tiger trout as well as having a population of wild brook trout. The rest require hikes from an hour up to seven hours, depending on how adventurous you are.

Popular lakes include Island, Lamoille and Smith. Each one can be reached by a relatively short one or one and a half-hour hike from trailheads. Other popular destinations include Liberty, Favre, Robinson and Hidden Lakes, which do take more time to get to and anglers often spend the night.

Over the years, the Nevada Department of Wildlife has stocked a number of alpine lakes in the area with golden trout, lake trout, brook trout and Lahontan cutthroat trout. The goldens no longer exist in the area and the lake trout survive only in Liberty and Echo Lakes.

There are 16 lakes in the Rubies able to sustain fish. Eleven of them have wild reproducing brook trout populations and six of them are stocked by NDOW with cutthroat trout. Lahontan cutthroat trout seem to survive six to eight years in these alpine lakes and NDOW tries to stock them every four to five years, though sometimes it is longer due to budget restrictions.

The six lakes that are stocked are Greys, Hidden, Griswold, Verdi, Smith and Seitz lakes. Three lakes grow good-sized cutthroat: Greys, Hidden and Griswold. The pH of the water combined with the difficulty to get to these lakes are what affects the growth. When the pH is neutral or a little acidic, then it doesn’t produce as many invertebrates, which the cutthroat feed on. When the water approaches the basic side of the scale, then invertebrate production flourishes and the fish have plenty of food.

The access to these lakes varies. Smith Lake has a good trail until the last quarter mile and then you have to ascend through a boulder field that isn’t difficult but you have to pick your way. It is about a mile from Angel Lake.

Hidden Lake has a good five-mile trail up Soldier Creek, which is a Forest Service access from the west side, and it will take three to four hours of hiking. Seitz and Verdi Lakes’ trailheads are through private property and permission is not always granted.

Most anglers approach Verdi Lake from Lamoille Canyon’s Terraces Picnic Area. There is no trail and anglers can expect a steep, primitive three or four-hour hike over the ridge above the Terraces. This is not a hike for the faint of heart and is one of the most difficult lakes to reach. Only those in good physical condition should attempt this.

Liberty and Favre Lakes are accessed using the Ruby Crest Trail from the Lamoille Canyon Trailhead. Liberty is the second lake on the trail (Lamoille Lake is the first) and is a three and a half-mile hike over Liberty Pass. Continue on past Liberty another mile and a half and you get to Favre Lake.

Fishing techniques vary at high elevations. Many anglers like to use worms or PowerBait, however small spinners and flies seem to be the most popular and often the most effective. If you can catch grasshoppers on the way up, fishing them on a light wire hook can be very effective.

If there is a creek or snowmelt entering the lake, fish there. These areas hold more oxygen and food for the fish. Look for structure, overhanging brush and submerged boulders as other areas to target. They provide cover and food for trout who are often hungry after long winters.

As far as flies, many local fly fishermen say that anything with red or yellow will work. The most popular on these mountain lakes include royal coachmen, red or yellow humpies, stimulators, Adams, mosquitoes, small hoppers, beetles and ants.

For nymphs just about any of the more common nymph patterns in sizes 12 to 18 should work: pheasant tails, zug bugs, prince and gold-ribbed hare’s ears should all produce fish. Nymphs with peacock or olive bodies are effective.

A dry and a dropper rig will help your chances. A popular combination is a small elk hair caddis or yellow stimulator for the dry with an olive or peacock soft hackle as the dropper about three feet below the dry fly. Dries should be size 10 to 14, while dropper sizes 14 to 20 work well.

For more information contact the Nevada Department of Wildlife at 775-777-2300 or the Elko Fly Shop at 775-934-4565.

It does take a little work to get to the high mountain lakes in the Ruby Mountains, but once there, experienced anglers can expect good fishing, great views and more often than not, peaceful solitude.

