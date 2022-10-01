'Bats of the World' presentation

ELKO – Learn about bats from around the world at a Bristlecone Audubon event Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko.

Mark Ports, Great Basin College professor emeritus, will give the talk that includes photos and natural histories of various species from around the world. The presentation is suitable for all ages.

Bats make up a quarter of all mammals. There are more than 1,300 species of bats in the world. They are unique animals that are in a group all their own, called Chiroptera, which means hand-wing.

Bats are the only mammals capable of true, sustained flight.

They can be found nearly everywhere except in extreme deserts and polar regions.

Bats range in size from the Kitti’s hog-nosed that weighs less than a penny — making it the world’s smallest mammal — to the flying foxes, which can have a wingspan of up to 6 feet.

The U.S. and Canada are home to about 45 species of bats and additional species are found in the U.S. territories in the Pacific and Caribbean.

Everyone is invited to join the meeting to learn more.