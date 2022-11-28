 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Be safe this winter from avalanches

  • 0
Snowmobilier in mountains

Snowmobiling in the mountains carries with it a risk of avalanches. 

 RUBY MOUNTAIN SNOWMOBILE CLUB

ELKO -- Joe and Mike Royer have spent a lot of time in the Ruby Mountains during winter. They understand winter recreationists such as snowmobilers, skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and ATV riders need to be prepared for possible avalanches.

The Great Basin has a very unique weather pattern which can influence the snowpack and create very different avalanche conditions. In a dry climate, different snow conditions can result from nighttime cooling and daytime solar heating. All these make avalanche forecasting a challenging endeavor.

An Avalanche Awareness class will be taught on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the Southwest Gas building, 2901 Ruby Vista Drive. The class will be taught by Joe and Mike Royer and will consist of current snow conditions and winter predictions, basic avalanche knowledge and snow safety, and equipment demos. Light refreshments will be offered.

People are also reading…

The class is hosted by Ruby Mountain Helicopter Skiing, Friends of the Ruby Mountains, Ruby Mountains Snowmobile Club, U.S. Forest Service and Southwest Gas. To RSVP or for more info, call 775-385-8870.

This is the dramatic moment two climbers narrowly avoided a powerful avalanche crashing down a mountain in Pakistan. The beautiful yet terrifying sight was captured by Chhiring Sherpa, 30, on Nanga Parbat, a mountain that is part of the Himalayan range. Footage shows how a seemingly calm and peaceful landscape was shattered as huge amounts of snow slid down towards the hikers on August 27. The two hikers quickly shook off their initial excitement and began running for their lives. Luckily, Chhiring and his companion found a sturdy rock to shelter themselves under and save their heads. Chhiring, who comes from Sankhuwasabha municipality, in eastern Nepal, said e spends a lot of his time climbing steep tops since he works full-time as a mountain guide. His biggest climbing achievement this year is reaching the top of mountain K2, the second-highest mountain on Earth, from base camp in just 12 hours, 20 minutes and 23 seconds. Nanga Parbat is the ninth-highest mountain on Earth, standing at 8,126 metres (26,660 feet) above sea level. Locals know it as Diamer, or 'king of the mountains', but its difficult terrain has earned it a much more grim name around the world. With an immense, dramatic peak rising far above its surrounding terrain, Nanga Parbat has also become known as 'Killer Mountain' for its high number of fatalities.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Christmas Tree hack is a must see

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News