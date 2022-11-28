Be safe this winter from avalanches

ELKO -- Joe and Mike Royer have spent a lot of time in the Ruby Mountains during winter. They understand winter recreationists such as snowmobilers, skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and ATV riders need to be prepared for possible avalanches.

The Great Basin has a very unique weather pattern which can influence the snowpack and create very different avalanche conditions. In a dry climate, different snow conditions can result from nighttime cooling and daytime solar heating. All these make avalanche forecasting a challenging endeavor.

An Avalanche Awareness class will be taught on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the Southwest Gas building, 2901 Ruby Vista Drive. The class will be taught by Joe and Mike Royer and will consist of current snow conditions and winter predictions, basic avalanche knowledge and snow safety, and equipment demos. Light refreshments will be offered.

The class is hosted by Ruby Mountain Helicopter Skiing, Friends of the Ruby Mountains, Ruby Mountains Snowmobile Club, U.S. Forest Service and Southwest Gas. To RSVP or for more info, call 775-385-8870.