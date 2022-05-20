 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopens

CARSON CITY – Nevada State Parks announced the reopening of Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park this month, following the successful completion of an extensive roadway project.

The new improvements will allow safe travel through Union Canyon throughout the year and prevent resource damage during storm events.

The roadways were widened to allow for two vehicles to pass simultaneously in most areas, and improvements include erosion control measures such as the installation of five low water crossings and a new guardrail placed along the fossil shelter road.

Visitors will also notice a new retaining wall below the Fossil House that was necessary to impede the ongoing erosion from encroaching upon the shelter. This will ensure the integrity of the building and the fossils for generations to come.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this extended closure,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “This project was crucial to protecting the integrity of Berlin’s natural resources, while ensuring the safety of our visitors as they explore one of Nevada’s most treasured state parks.”

To learn more about Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park, visit parks.nv.gov/berlin.

