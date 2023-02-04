ELKO — The BLM Elko District recreation fees at four day-use sites and campgrounds will increase June 1, 2023.

The new fees will be issued for short-term recreational use of specialized sites, facilities or services that meet the fee collection guidelines, enabling the BLM to continue to provide the best possible facilities and services to the public.

Basic camping fees at North Wildhorse ($6) and Wilson Reservoir ($4) will increase to $10 a night this year and $15 in 2028. Fees at Zunino-Jiggs and Tabor Creek ($2) will increase to $5 a night this year and $10 in 2028.

Double sites at Wildhorse will be raised from $6 to $20 this year, while group sites will be raised from $6 to $40.

“Fees collected support maintenance and rebuilding of campsites including vault toilets, road maintenance and repair, and additional services to ensure a safe and healthy experience for both day use and overnight camping,” said Gerald Dixon, BLM Elko District Manager.

Recreation Use Permits are required for day use or overnight camping at four campgrounds managed by the BLM Elko District: North Wildhorse, Zunino-Jiggs, Tabor Creek, and Wilson. Fees at Elko District recreation sites have not increased in more than 20 years. The new fees cover existing day-use sites and campgrounds, while abolishing the fee for using the boat launch at Wilson Recreation Area. All fees are deposited into accounts for the management of these facilities and campgrounds. Rebuilding the North Wildhorse campground after the Sugarloaf Fire of 2018 is one example of how fees are spent.

In August 2022, the Elko District presented its business plan and fee modification proposal to the Sierra Front-Northern Great Basin Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). The RAC approved the fee modification proposal with no requested modifications. A copy of the business plan can be found at https://www.blm.gov or you may get a copy by contacting the BLM Elko District Office 775-753-0200.

For additional information, please contact BLM Wells Assistant Field Manager, Jason Freeman at jfreeman@blm.gov 775-753-0314 or Tuscarora Field Officer Manager (acting) Elisabeth Puentes at epuentes@blm.gov 775-752-0294.