ELKO -- The 2023 Elko County Sage-grouse Experience is taking place. Sage-grouse have generated a lot of discussion lately. A local collaborative group is offering a chance to experience firsthand this iconic Western bird, the sage-grouse, and learn more about its ecology and conservation.

On Saturday, April 22, participants will travel by school bus to north Ruby Valley to watch male sage-grouse strut on a lek, or strutting ground. The birds strut early in the morning so the group leaves Elko at 4:30 a.m.

Nevada Department of Wildlife and Bureau of Land Management biologists will be on hand to answer questions and a porta-potty will be available. Spotting scopes will be available, and participants are encouraged to bring binoculars.

Following the lek viewing, the group will return to Elko to enjoy a brunch prepared by a 4-H group. During the brunch, biologists will present information on sage-grouse biology, habitat and conservation. Participants will receive an event souvenir.

This event is completely free and space is limited, so participants must register by April 15. To reserve a spot and receive more information email sage@nnsg.org. For more information, go on Facebook to sage grouse experience, or call 775-385-8870. Everyone is welcome, including children 12 and older with an accompanying adult.

This event is sponsored by the Nevada Gold Mines, Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group, Bristlecone Audubon Chapter, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, Nevada Department of Forestry, and Friends of the Ruby Mountains.