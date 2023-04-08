Developing new trail systems is a long journey.

People have been talking about and working toward developing new trails in the Elko-Spring Creek area for years. Sometimes efforts have come pretty much to a standstill. But now progress is being made toward getting new trails built in the area.

With all that’s involved in getting a new trail planned, approved, funded and built, it will still probably be a few more years until the grand opening of a new trail. However, the goal is getting closer.

Recently the Elko County Natural Resources Department has been preparing an application for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Nevada Department of Transportation for a feasibility study on a Humboldt-Rubies Trail. This proposed trail will go all the way from Carlin to Lamoille, about 43 miles. The feasibility study will provide guidance as the trail is planned.

The City of Elko, Spring Creek Association, U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Gold Mines, Kinross and the Elko Trail System Initiative group have provided letters of support to submit with the application. At their April 5 meeting the Elko County commissioners expressed their support and approved a motion to submit the application.

Two long trails are currently being planned – the Humboldt-Rubies Trail, and the Lamoille Summit Trail System, which is envisioned as around 50 miles of stacked loop mountain biking, equestrian and hiking trails in the area north of the South Fork Reservoir, south of Elko and west of Spring Creek. In addition, a new two-mile trail is being planned for Spring Creek.

The Spring Creek trail

The Spring Creek Association has agreed to donate engineering services and provide maintenance for a two-mile paved bike and walking trail alongside roads in the Marina Hills area of Spring Creek which would connect Liberty Peak Elementary, Spring Creek Elementary, and the Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club. The trail would travel alongside Spring Creek Parkway, cross Lamoille Highway at the roundabout, and then travel alongside Licht Parkway and Springfield Parkway.

The Elko County Commissioners approved submitting a grant application to NDOT for the Spring Creek trail at their April 5 meeting.

“I support it, because it would promote more bike riding and more walking in the community,” Commissioner Travis Gerber said.

He said he sees the trail around the Marina and the trail alongside Lamoille Highway in the Spring Creek area get a lot of use for walking and exercising, and he predicted that the proposed new trail in Spring Creek could get even more use because it will connect schools and businesses and houses in the community.

Gerber commented that during a recent visit to the Netherlands he saw they have separate bike paths alongside every road.

“It’s incredible how many people utilize that for commuting,” he said.

The Humboldt-Rubies Trail

“Sometimes I can get excited about the bigger picture, because we want a trail, basically, from the California Trail Center all the way to Lamoille Canyon, to have that as a continuous bike path,” said Leslie Creel, who as the executive Director of the Elko Trail System Initiative is very involved in moving the trail projects forward. “That’s actually in the state bicycling recreation plan as one of eight key bicycling infrastructure needs for the state. And it’s also in our county bicycling plan from NDOT, so there’s some precedent for them to give this a little bit of priority.”

The proposed phase one for this large project would be to build a bike trail beside the highway over Lamoille Summit to connect Elko and Spring Creek. This is the section that has gotten the most public attention in recent years. In 2020 Southwest Gas Corp. installed a gas line in a trench along the highway, and there was talk of building a path to get bikes off the highway and onto a safer route. However, the planning and funding for building the bike path was not yet in place two years ago, so bicycles still ride right at the edge of the busy highway.

NDOT has identified a bike path over Lamoille Summit as a key alternative transportation need for decades, and has prepared scoping studies, Creel said.

The Spring Creek Association maintains seven miles of well-used bike path along Lamoille Highway, and this would be incorporated into the trail from Carlin to Lamoille.

Another section of the proposed Humboldt-Rubies Trail that people have expressed interest in for years is a bike path connecting Elko and the California Trail Interpretive Center. NDOT has also prepared scoping studies for this section of trail.

In years past the California Trail Heritage Alliance made some significant progress with this project. It stalled around 2018, but recently CTHA has reignited efforts by partnering with ETSI. CTHA is encouraging development of the entire 45-mile trail, while retaining focus on their segment from the interpretive center to Elko.

Early this year CTHA and ETSI hosted a community meeting to discuss moving the concept of a regional multi-use path forward. Those involved focused on the need for and the possibilities of the Humboldt-Rubies Trail. They saw a lot of positives in connecting Carlin, the interpretive center, the historic California Trail, Elko, Spring Creek, Lamoille, and the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway with a single trial that will provide ample opportunities for recreation, as well as safer commuting.

Lamoille Summit Trail System

Plans to develop a trail system in the area north of South Fork Reservoir started nearly a decade ago. At that time the local cycling club, Elko Velo, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management flagged 12 miles of trail. Mountain bikers wanted to provide terrain for an interscholastic mountain biking team as well as have an area protected from OHV disturbance. With leadership changes at Elko Velo and the BLM, progress waned.

Three years ago people in Elko Velo began to work on rebooting momentum on the Lamoille Summit Trail System. In 2021, people with Elko Velo, Elko County, Nevada Outdoor School, and Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group organized as the Elko Trail System Initiative to build a strong community partner to champion the trail.

Since 2021, ETSI has secured $178,000 in Recreational Trails Program grants for the environmental clearance process and the BLM has secured $48,000 for trail planning. Planners are expected be on the ground this month to map out 38 miles of trail when the snow clears. This will be in addition to the 12 miles that were previously mapped. Environmental clearance for the trail system should take about a year, and construction is anticipated to begin in 2025.

As the trail projects have gotten restarted Creel said she has been working on telling NDOT that there should be access to the Lamoille Summit Trail System from a pullout by Lamoille Highway, but so far this is not part of the plan. She said in any case people will be accessing the LSTS from the Lamoille Highway pullout, and it would be good to officially connect the LSTS with the Humboldt-Rubies Trail.

The original 12 miles of LSTS trail was designed by Kevin Joell, owner of Sierra Trail Works of Reno. In the summer of 2022 people with the High Desert Chapter of the Backcountry Horsemen and the Ruby Mountain Runners and others worked on reflagging the 12 miles of trail.

Ptarmigan Ptrails of Oregon won the bid from BLM to design the additional miles of trail. Owner Eddie Kessler was on the site for the Lamoille Summit Trail System in early December to begin planning.

Creel said the LSTS will be designed to provide good experiences for mountain bikers, equestrians, hikers and joggers. There will be sections for different skill levels of mountain biking. The most intense part of the design work will go into designing an exciting ride for mountain bikers. Mountain bikers now go into wild terrain in the area, but the new trail system will help keep people out of unauthorized areas and can give them a better time than riding on cow trails.

“This will be designed by a trail builder who has a feel for flow and making it an interesting trail for a mountain biker,” Creel said. “That requires a certain eye and a certain amount of experience.”

“We have some incredible terrain to play with because it’s all open. It’s an open palette for these designers.”

You can watch videos online to see how exciting mountain biking can be. For example, BKXC has a video of Kessler riding the Whiskey Run trail in Oregon.

Creel said some people in Elko comment the Lamoille Summit Trail System will be a nice addition to the community, but Kessler expressed a lot more enthusiasm than that.

“He was like, ‘No, this is going to be really cool. People are going to want to come here.’”

Creel said the Lamoille Summit Trail System does have the potential to draw visitors to the area, and a feasibility study completed last July did forecast economic gains from the trail system, but for her that is not the big selling point for the project.

“My biggest focus is making the community a desirable place to live, for new talent that we want to bring in for the hospital and the mines and teachers and that kind of thing, by adding more to what we already have,” Creel said. “We have awesome outdoor recreation. Let’s capitalize on it, especially as mountain biking is such a growing sport. So it’s got a big potential to add value to Elko’s assets.”