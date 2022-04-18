Forest Service seeks outfitting and guiding interest

RENO – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is seeking proposals from individuals, businesses, or organizations interested in offering outfitter or guiding opportunities on the Austin-Tonopah, Ely, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge, and Santa Rosa Ranger Districts in central, eastern, northern Nevada.

This request for proposals is intended to determine level of interest and identify next steps for issuing special use permits to interested parties.

Outfitters and guides typically offer paid services such as guiding hunting, fishing, backpacking, wildlife viewing, cross country skiing, and snowmobiling trips led by an expert guide. They are also required to have a special use permit issued by the USDA Forest Service to operate on National Forests System lands.

“Outfitters and guides are important partners,” said Ely District Ranger Jose Noriega. “They help open the doors to opportunities for people who may not have the skills, experience, or equipment needed to do it on their own, and they help people experience the national forest in new and exciting ways.”

The purpose of this public notice is to determine whether sufficient competitive interest exists that would warrant issuance of a prospectus. Depending on the level of interest expressed and comments received in response to this request for proposals, the process for issuing special use permits may be competitive or noncompetitive. The Forest may or may not issue authorizations from responses to this request.

“The Forest is committed to connecting visitors with nature and partnering with organizations who provide quality outdoor opportunities,” said Austin-Tonopah District Ranger Lance Brown. “Outfitter and guides that serve youth and underrepresented groups are also encouraged to submit proposals.”

Proposals or comments are being accepted through May 27. More information can be found at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/OFG.

For questions about special use permits or to submit proposals and/or comments contact Forest Permit Administrator Wendy Markham at 775-304-6016 or wendy.markham@usda.gov.

