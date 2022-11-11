Joe's Fishing Hole: A few weeks left for good fishing

What a difference a week makes. Last week, there were two days with highs in the 50s and the lows in the 30s. This week we are seeing highs in the 20s and 30s with the lows in the single digits. On top of that 13 and a half inches of snow has fallen at the Elko Airport but much more in the Ruby Mountains with Lamoille #3 Snotel sight showing 30 inches of snow earlier this week.

Before we get excited about the snow, let’s remember last year. December was an exceptional month for snow, but the winter dried up and we went into spring with well below the median for snowpack and our streams and reservoirs suffered this summer.

On top of that the snow depth at Lamoille #3 has dropped four inches in just one day, from 30 to 26 inches as of Friday, November 11th. This can be a result of settling of the snow and the high winds we experienced.

Another factor that is often overlooked is how dry the air is in Nevada. Even with cold temperatures, the snow changes it’s characteristics due to the arid conditions, which is why the heliskiing is so good here. It also draws the moisture out of the snow causing the snow pack to diminish.

On another note. With the colder temperatures ice has started to form on smaller shallower reservoirs like Comins Lake in Ely that have less mass to hold the heat of summer in. The larger reservoirs such as Wildhorse and South Fork have greater mass and it takes longer to cool them down, though some skim ice is forming in the shallower waters at the back of coves.

This transition from soft to hard water has had fish aggressively feeding which for the past month has made for some great fishing. As the water temperatures start to drop into the 30s a fish’s metabolism slows as they are cold blooded. Fishing has been good up to now and should be for a bit longer, but expect a slow down right before the lakes become ice covered.

WILDHORSE

The surface water temperature were in the low 40s mid-week. The dock has been taken out of the water but as of the time of this report a boat could still be launched. There has been some skim ice in the backs of coves in the shallower water but shore access to fishing is good. The water has cleared of much of the algae and aquatic vegetations. With the weather this week, few anglers were out and so there are few reports coming in. Expect trout fishing to still be good and bass fishing to be poor. Anglers fishing from shore have had success throwing rooster-tails, spoons, or a worm or PowerBait suspended under a bobber. Anglers fishing from a boat were doing well trolling flashers, spoons, and Rapalas just under the surface. Perch fishing is slow due to the die-off earlier in the year. An occasional perch is being taken jigging or using bait near the bottom. This time of year fly fishermen should be using black wooly buggers or leeches fished with a sinking line as well as with chironomids under an indicator. PT nymphs, gold ribbed hares ears and red copper Johns may also produce fish. Balanced leeches under an indicator on windy days have been productive.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The dock is out of the water and the main boat ramp is closed for the season. Those with small craft may launch at the gravel boat ramp at the north end of Jet Ski Beach between campsites 49 and 50. With the weather this week, few anglers were out and so there are few reports coming in. The water has cleared of algae and aquatic vegetation is quickly dying with the colder water temperatures. A bit of skim ice has formed at the backs of coves but the main body of water is free of ice. Trout fishing has been good but bass fishing has been poor. Fishing has been good for 15-to 20-inch trout for spin, bait and fly rodders from boats and float tubes as well as for shore anglers. Shore anglers are reporting good success in many parts of the lake. Fly fishermen report that fishing for trout had been good using an intermediate sinking line with buggers or leeches. Black or red snow cones with white beads and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under an indicator are also working. Flashback pheasant tail nymphs, red copper Johns, hares ears and scud patterns may also produce fish. As the aquatic vegetation dies off with the colder water and shorter days, leeches and scuds are being expelled looking for new homes. Fish leech and scud patterns along the dying vegetation, especially at the south end of the lake. Spin fishermen have had good luck from shore using rainbow trout colored rooster tails, small spoons and minnow imitations. Boaters who are able to launch should do well trolling these same patterns as well as flashers tipped with worms.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No recent reports, but with the recent snows, expect 4WD conditions to get here. At last report fishing was good here and the water was clearing but the lake level was still low. Use the same techniques as at South Fork Reservoir. Shore anglers were having success fishing rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas, or bait fishing a worm under a bobber. Fly fishermen were having the best luck using leeches, wooly buggers and chironomids. Bass fishing was slow to poor. With low water conditions the boat ramp is unusable so canoes, small cartopper boats and float tubes are the way to go for those wanting to get on the water.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Not much change at the refuge as the water level is still low in the south marsh and the Narciss boat ramp is unusable, though the main boat ramp is. The dock is out of the water and ice is forming along the weeds. The trout bite has been good while bass fishing is poor. Bass fishing is basically done for the year here. Fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been good for 15 to 20-inch trout with an occasional fish over 20 inches. NDOW has stocked the collection ditch with trout. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, #16-18 PT nymphs and scuds fished under an indicator are recommended. Aquatic vegetation is dying making access along the ditch easier. As the vegetation dies off, scuds and leeches lose their habitat and make easy pickings for the trout. Fish leech and scud patterns along the edges of dying vegetation. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The water level is low with no recent report, but expect ice along the edges and weeds. At last report the bass bite was poor while trout fishing was good. With the colder temperatures the weeds should be dying and shore access should improve except for the ice. Trout fishing has been good from a float tube or small boat. A Worm fished under a bobber seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, scuds, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or wine buggers and leeches.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Water levels are coming up nicely this fall. Expect ice to be forming and this small reservoir may soon be ice covered. If there is open water, anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and there is the potential to catch similar sized Tiger Trout. Expect bass fishing to be poor.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

With recent snowstorms and colder daytime temperatures, approximately 40% of Comins Lake is covered with a thin sheet of ice. Anglers can still launch a boat from the boat launch however, the narrows of Comins Lake is iced up and anglers should not try to break ice to access the south lake. The boat dock will remain in Comins Lake until ice begins to build there and then NDOW staff will remove it for the winter months. There are some areas of the north lake shoreline that have ice built up along it due to dense vegetation mats. Nonetheless, shoreline fishing and boat fishing in the north lake should be productive for anglers. Anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. Dense vegetation continues to dominate most of the lake, making it difficult to fish areas of the south lake. With all the weeds, look for open channels where the trout are congregating. Trout have been hitting both chironomids and leech patterns for fly anglers. They do tend to head for the weeds, so a bit heavier leader is recommended when appropriate especially if stripping leech patterns. Black spinners with some red in them should also work well for spin fishermen. Bass fishing is poor with the cold water temperatures. Pike fishing is starting to pick up as the water continues to cool. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The water level in Illipah Reservoir continues to recover from the lows of irrigation season. The reservoir is ~80% covered in a thin sheet of ice. There is some open water along the north side of the old dam and along the northwestern shoreline that should be productive for anglers. Anglers are still catching 8-to-12-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout. Anglers will do well with a variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns as well as chironomids have all been working for trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find deep snow conditions and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late next spring or early in the summer depending upon snow conditions this year.

STREAMS

Many of the streams are snow and ice covered with low water conditions. Some of the gauging stations are not showing flows due to ice. Expect slow fishing. Anyone looking to fish them should come prepared to hike in the snow. Lamoille Creek is frozen from the Terrace picnic area upstream but, there is still some fishing opportunity lower in the system. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is now through Idaho due to snow conditions. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson north of Jackpot, NV and access the Bruneau through Grasmere north of Duck Valley. As of November 11, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 7.83 below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City is showing ice. The Bruneau River at 8.6 cfs, the Jarbidge at 3.8 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 32.3 cfs, Lamoille Creek station was showing ice, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 2.4 to 9.4 cfs, Cleve Creek at 2.88 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.58 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.1 cfs. Most of eastern Nevada’s creeks are very low, ice covered and fishing is difficult.