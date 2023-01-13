Joe's Fishing Hole: Be prepared for winter weather in the back country

With wave after wave of winter storms rolling through the area anglers, as well as all outdoor enthusiasts, need to take precautions when heading into Nevada’s back country. The cold weather combined with the rain and snow we have been experiencing over the last month can turn a fun day on the water into a life threatening situation.

Those travelling the back country must make sure their vehicles are in good working condition with tires appropriate for the conditions. Make sure to have properly fitting chains and know how to install them. It goes without saying to have a full tank of gas and depending upon the destination some spare fuel in an approved container.

Know the weather/road conditions before heading out. There are plenty of weather apps for this as well as NDOT’s website www.nvroads.com or dial 511 within Nevada for current road conditions. Travelers should also have a shovel and tow rope/chain with them to help if they or someone else gets their vehicle stuck. Survival gear that includes water, food, sleeping bag or blanket, flashlight and extra batteries, fire starting equipment and appropriate extra clothing should all be included.

DON’T rely on cell phones for back country travel. Much of Nevada doesn’t have cell service or extremely poor service and apps as well as the ability to make a call or text may not be possible. A quality GPS or a good old fashioned paper map are the way to go. Never trust a GPS device for directions on back roads you haven’t travelled.

Leave a trip plan with someone responsible. It should include the three Ws: Who, Where and When. Who is going. Names, contact information and a description of the vehicle traveling in, including license plate number. If stranded or stuck, never leave the vehicle. It is much easier to find a large vehicle than an individual. It will also provide much needed shelter from the elements.

Where you are going. Be fairly specific, don’t say the Ruby Mountains if you are heading to Lamoille Canyon. The smaller the search area, in the event of a search, the quicker authorities may be able to find and help. Stick to the area left in the plan. If things don’t work out, head home or if able to contact home with new location.

When you will be home. Be realistic. If travelling to Ruby Lake NWR through Secret Pass, allow two hours to get back to Elko. If planning on fishing until dark, around 4:30, then 6:30 or 7 p.m. should be the time included in the plan. Once you have returned to town, let the person with the trip plan information know that you have returned safely. If running a bit late, contact them as soon as you have cell service to let them know you are safe.

If you haven’t returned by the time stated, they should be contacting the sheriff’s office or calling 911. As a general rule, lost or stranded people are found within 24-48 hours when a trip plan is in place and adhered to. With the appropriate gear and some common sense, well prepared travelers should be able to last a couple of day until help comes.

Finally, if the weather takes a turn for the worse, road conditions deteriorate, or the vehicle appears to have problems, turn around and head home. There will always be another day to head out and enjoy the great back country opportunities that Nevada offers.

If you have wanted to try ice fishing, but aren’t sure where to start, the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be hosting an ice fishing clinic at Wildhorse Reservoir on Saturday, Feb. 11. This is a free event, there will be some ice fishing gear available to borrow and pre-registration is required to attend. To sign up or to get more information go to www.register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.

WILDHORSE

Very little change at Wildhorse as the ice is holding at between eight to 10 inches thick with several inches of snow on top off the State Park boat ramp. Other places around the lake find ice as thick as a foot. Lots of snow in the area and the State Park has been working to keep ahead of it so be patient as they are working on the roads, boat ramp and campsites. With the colder temperatures forecast starting Sunday, Jan. 15, the few slush pockets that had appeared over the past couple of weeks should be freezing. Fishing continues to be good to very good for 17 to 18-inch trout that are fat and chunky. Fish up to 25 inches have been reported by a few anglers. Perch fishing has been slow with few taken. Those that have been caught have been small averaging less than five inches and the bite has been inconsistent. Historically there is good trout fishing from Hendricks arm south to Hot Creek along the east side of the lake. However, there is some open water under the bridge in the Hendricks Arm and anglers should stay far away from it on the ice. Fishing around the island off the state park boat ramp is also a popular area that produces trout. Currently, anglers report good luck in these areas and pretty much anywhere on the lake. Dead sticking or jigging gold Kastmasters, worms or PowerBait two to six feet below the ice can be productive for trout. Anglers also report good luck jigging gold Kastmasters tipped with a worm. If fishing for perch, look for water ranging between 25 and 35 feet deep and fish just off the bottom using a small piece of worm on a small soft plastic jig. Lift the rod tip up few inches every minute or so in a jigging action to entice the perch. Often there will be a bite as the bait settles down. However, expect fishing for yellow perch through the ice to be extremely slow due to the fishery recovering from the spring 2022 die-off.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The main boat ramp cove and the east side of the reservoir is covered with four to five inches of ice as of Thursday, Jan. 12. There is a pressure ridge at the mouth of the cove that should be avoided. With variable thickness of ice in the cove, extreme care should be taken if fishing here. However, the ice on the south and west end of the lake has been averaging seven to eight inches, though caution is recommended as the ice thickness is variable especially with the recent weather pattern. Most of the snow has melted with just a crust on top to make walking manageable. There were some slick spots, especially in the main boat ramp cove. Anglers report fair to good fishing for 14 to 18-inch fish with an occasional 20+ inch fish. Most anglers were having success with worms, PowerBait or corn. Fish appear to be hanging in water that is 12 feet deep or shallower. Daytime highs are expected to drop below freezing starting this Sunday so hopefully ice conditions will improve. However, both snow and wind that is forecast may make for uncomfortable fishing conditions if you don’t have an ice shelter.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No report on the lake itself, but expect very poor road conditions starting at the IL mailboxes and anglers should expect 4WD driving conditions from the mailboxes all the way to the lake. Water conditions here are generally similar to South Fork so there may be ice of variable thicknesses with the possibility of some safe ice. If the ice does appear safe be sure to drill some test holes before venturing upon it. Once the ice is safe anglers can expect fair to good ice fishing this winter for 12 to 16-inch trout. Use the same techniques and baits as at Wildhorse and South Fork.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is not passable so access to the Refuge is through Secret Pass. The Ruby Valley Road is snowpacked with some drifting due to the wind and drivers should use caution especially during active snowstorms. At last report, the main boat ramp had approximately four to six inches of ice and with the warmer weather of the past week, combined with the wind and springs, the ice may not be safe. Drill test holes before venturing too far. The marsh is there because of the springs and the water comes out of the ground around 51 degrees, so the ice is very variable due to this. Proceed onto the ice with caution. No report on how fishing has been. The collection ditch is mostly ice at the north end starting at Bressman cabin. The south end of the ditch is mostly open water though with colder weather forecast next week some ice will be building. Anglers report good fishing for 15 to 20-inch trout with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as copper Johns, leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Expect fair to good fishing for Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. With the colder water temperatures anglers should slow down their presentations as the fish are moving slower this time of year. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait. Wading is not allowed in the ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jake Creek is ice covered with approximately 12 inches of ice and anglers report fair fishing for 10 to 12-inch trout using worms or PowerBait jigged slowly a few feet below the ice. Expect slushy ice early this weekend with the colder weather starting on Sunday freezing the surface hopefully making a good crust for walking. The road was in good shape earlier this week though with the snow forecast, anglers may experience 4WD conditions and should bring chains and a shovel.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

The reservoir is 98% covered with three to five inches of ice. There was some open water where the creek comes into the reservoir. The ice thickness fluctuates a fair amount here so anglers should use caution and drill test holes as they advance upon the ice. Anglers can expect to catch eight to 10-inch rainbow or tiger trout here.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Coimins Lake is 100% covered with ice with a few weak spots though most areas do have approximately 12 inches of good ice. Fishing has been good on both the north and south lakes for 14 to 18-inch rainbow trout through the ice with an occasional brown or tiger trout. Nightcrawlers and plastic jigs have consistently produced trout. Northern Pike activity has increase recently but they have been hard to target. Northern Pike have been caught by jigging Rat-L Traps, flashy spoons, and even nightcrawlers. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The water level in Illipah Reservoir continues to recover from the lows of irrigation season. The reservoir is covered with 10 inches of solid ice. Anglers should expect to catch 8-to-12-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout. As of Jan. 12, the road from the highway to the cattle guard is plowed but not down to the reservoir. It is suggested that four-wheel drive vehicles access the lake and still bring other means to get out of snow drifts and snow berms. The BLM is planning to plow around the perimeter of the reservoir to the improve access early next week but more snow is in the forecast. Nightcrawlers, a variety of jigs, and PowerBait are all producing great trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, very cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late next spring or early in the summer depending upon snow conditions this year.

STREAMS

Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to recent weather conditions. Carry chains and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice and snow making fishing difficult. With the cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is currently about five to six feet deep at the Snotel site in the canyon. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is now through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then it is difficult travel into the Bruneau. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot and access the Bruneau through Grasmere, Idaho north of Owyhee. As of January 13, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 7.57 below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City is showing ice. The Bruneau River is flowing at 18.6 cfs, the Jarbidge River at 7.52 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 55.6 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 7.18 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 34.3 cfs, Cleve Creek at 5.06, Steptoe Creek at 2.23 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.81 cfs.