After two years of being dry, this year’s record snowpack has given Jiggs Reservoir new life with snowmelt filling the popular fishery with water. In May the Nevada Department of Wildlife stocked the lake with approximately 2,200 trout. This week NDOW transplanted 1,750 bluegill taken from a private pond in Humboldt County into Jiggs.

The fish were collected by NDOW staff using a seine net in shallow water to “herd” the fish into a small area where they were then collected using dip nets into a hatchery truck for transport.

“The fish were between three to eight inches in size,” explains Jeff Petersen, NDOW Fisheries Biologist. “The majority were between three and five inches.”

Petersen went on to say that while not a lot of bluegill for the reservoir, especially with the great water level this year, those that overwinter will spawn next spring producing thousands of offspring to establish the fishery.

Petersen also says, “It will take two good water years for the bluegill to get fully established. If that happens then anglers should start seeing them turn up in the creel.”

An upside to Jiggs having been dry for a couple of years is that vegetation grew across the bottom of the reservoir which now provides food and cover for aquatic invertebrates that fish rely on for food. This vegetation will also provide spawning habitat for the bluegill next spring.

“When conditions permit and staffing allows, largemouth bass will be reintroduced into Jiggs later this summer,” says Petersen. “I am optimistic that in just a couple of years Jiggs Reservoir will become the family friendly fishing destination it has been in the past.”

Next Saturday, July 8, is the Angel Lake Kids Fishing Derby. This great event has been going on since the early 1990s and has seen thousands of young anglers and their families come together for a morning of both fishing and outdoor education.

As the name implies it is held at beautiful Angel Lake just a few miles out of Wells about an hour drive from Elko. Besides good fishing, there will be educational booths that include casting, fish ID/cleaning, boating safety, fly tying and a hatchery fish truck filled with fish.

There will be lots of great prizes to be given away at the end of the morning for registered participants. To top it all off, it is generally around 10 degrees cooler than here in Elko. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and the fishing begins at 8:30 a.m. So, beat the heat and bring the kids out to Angel Lake on July 8.

WILDHORSE

After improving the water clarity is starting to deteriorate a bit due to algae growth especially on leeward shores where the wind pushes it. Surface water temperatures range between the low 60s in the morning and mid-60s later in the day. Trout fishing has been good the past couple of weeks. Trout ranging between 15 and 22 inches in size are being caught by both shore and boat anglers. Bass fishing is picking up and with daytime highs expected in the 90s over the next week it should only get better. Starting July 1, anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. Those targeting bass should have success using soft plastic baits, drop shot set ups, and crankbaits around structure. Fly rodders have landed trout stripping buggers and leech patterns. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator are are also producing fish. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Boaters have been doing well trolling flashers, spinners, spoons and Rapalas fished fairly shallow. Worms or PowerBait fished around three feet under a bobber are catching fish for bait anglers. There are Mormon Crickets in the area and many anglers report good luck using them as bait behind a bobber for casting weight. Wildhorse Reservoir was stocked with approximately 16,000 catfish and 500 wipers three weeks ago. Approximately 28,700 trout have been stocked so far this year with more to come.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Trout fishing has been good with fish averaging 15 to 20 inches for both shore anglers and boaters. Water clarity is much improved over last month. Bass fishing is improving with warmer water temperatures and will continue to improve with daytime highs moving into the 90s over the next week. Starting July 1, anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics. Expect bass fishing to pick up with the warmer weather. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working as well as chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs. Chironomid fishing has been good along Jet Ski Beach and the coves north of it. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. Worms and PowerBait fished fairly shallow below a bobber are working. With water temperatures a few weeks behind normal, trout are still cruising close to shore. Anglers report catching wipers using topwater lures in 10 to 12 feet of water. South Fork Reservoir was stocked with 16,000 catfish and 500 wipers a few weeks ago and almost 60,000 trout so far this year.

JIGGS RESERVOIR

Jiggs Reservoir is full and has been stocked with eight to 10 inch trout as well as some surplus brood stock from Gallagher Fish Hatchery. Fishing has been fair to good for trout using the usual worms or PowerBait. Fly fishing anglers should use the same flies as at South Fork Reservoir. NDOW stocked 1,750 bluegill ranging between three and eight inches into the lake this week. Later this summer when conditions permit, largemouth bass will be introduced as well. Anglers are being asked to return all bluegill and bass back into the lake this summer to allow the warm water fishery to grow.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The lake is full and spilling. The water clarity is good and fishing is fair to good for trout and fair for bass. With water temperatures in the 60s bass fishing is improving. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. Bass are being taken with crankbaits, spinnerbaits and soft plastics. Worms and PowerBait are working for bait anglers with inflated worms floated a couple of feet off the bottom producing fish. The road is in good shape going out though there is wash boarding in spots. Wilson was stocked with approximately 15,000 trout in May and fishing should continue to be good throughout the summer.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR

Willow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six inch catfish a few weeks ago. Expect fishing to be slow and anglers are being asked to return fish back into the reservoir as the fishery recovers. NDOW has plans to plant crappie and bass from other waters when water conditions allow.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Very little change here. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have moved into the 60s with good fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike. Access to the collection ditch is good. This should be a good year for bass in the south marsh and for fishing for trout in the collection ditch and spring ponds. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been good with recent stocking as well as nice carry over trout from last fall. Trout in the collection ditch have been averaging 14 to 20 inches. Water clarity is good. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies should are starting to hatch, so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries may also be part of your arsenal. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch. Boats with electric motors may now be put on the south marsh. Bass fishing is fair to good depending upon the weather. With the warmer weather forecast expect bass fishing to pick up. Best time to fish for bass right now is late afternoon when temperatures are warmer. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle have been producing some keeper bass. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. It is averaging about 10 bass per keeper at this time. Only bass 10 inches or longer may be kept by anglers. Approximately 2,600 trout have been stocked in the collection ditch this spring. The trout were a mixture of rainbows, tigers and browns.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The reservoir is full and anglers report fair to good fishing for trout up to 17 inches and bass with a few catfish showing up in the creel. Catfish have been caught along road side of the reservoir. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir. Aquatic vegetation is starting to grow along the shorelines but is not an issue for access at this time. However, with hot sunny days forecast for the next week expect the vegetation to start coming on strong making shore fishing difficult. Jakes Creek was stocked with approximately 3,000 trout in early May.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek received its spring allotment of 2,050 Rainbow Trout averaging 8.5 inches and 1,517 Tiger Trout averaging 9 inches. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught until their population is well established in the lake.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

The water clarity is improving as is trout and bass fishing. Surface water temperatures are climbing into the mid-60s. Despite slower catch rates anglers can still expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. Approximately 8,500 Rainbow Trout were stocked this spring averaging 9 inches. Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-13-inch range have been caught using active presentations. Crankbaits seem to be working well. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is almost full. Water clarity has improved, and water temperatures are in the low to mid-60s. Approximately 8,000 Rainbow Trout averaging 9 inches were stocked into the reservoir this spring. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout with the occasional carryover trout up to 16 inches. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns and chironomid fishing is picking up with the improvement in water clarity.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is open to Angel Lake and the lake is full and ice free. However, anglers will still find lots of snow along shorelines limiting access. Fishing has been fair to good for trout averaging eight to 10 inches using worms or small spinners. Fly fishermen are having success with subsurface presentations. Small crystal buggers, wooly buggers and leeches have been producing fish. Chronomids, pheasant tail nymphs and soft hackles fished under an indicator are also working.

ALPINE LAKES

Access to many of the high mountain lakes is still difficult due to snow at higher elevations. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be mid to late July before some of the lakes will be accessible and a few may not be accessible until August. Once accessible expect good fishing.

STREAMS

Flows in area streams have dropped significantly over the past couple of weeks and most are closer to normal than they have been all spring. There may be some increases in flows late in the afternoons for the streams coming out of the Ruby’s with the hot weather forecast. Most are becoming fishable though there is still some flooding in a few areas and wading most streams is still not advised. Access to streams can still be difficult due to road conditions and mud or flooding causing travel problems in areas but is improving. Most streams are still turbid which will also add to the difficult fishing conditions. You can get to the Bruneau on the Gold Creek Road. Fishing the tailwater below South Fork Reservoir has been productive for reservoir sized fishing swinging buggers, leeches and spinners. Wading the South Fork is still not recommended. Fishing the tailwater below Wildhorse Reservoir has been fair to good for trout using the same presentations though drifting nymphs under a dry fly or strike indicator has also produced a few fish. As of the morning of June 30, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 41.3 cfs below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 86.8 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 63.3 cfs, the Bruneau River at 70 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 185 cfs, Lamoille Creek still a high 257 cfs with some flooding, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 347 cfs, Cleve Creek at 18.3 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 14.9 cfs and Kingston Creek at 29.2 cfs.