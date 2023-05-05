The warm temperatures and high winds finally did the trick, making the ice at Wildhorse disappear in just a matter of days earlier this week. The boat ramps are in the water at both Wildhorse and South Fork and all the lower elevation reservoirs are ice free.

Time to get the boat out. Or maybe you are in the market for a boat. Last year I came across a Jon boat at a yard sale that was priced very low. After talking with the “owner” it became apparent that there was no title for it and they weren’t even sure that they knew the name of who it was last titled to.

This is a common theme with used boats, especially those at yard sales. Without a title, new “owners” won’t be able to register the boat and put a motor on it. If the seller can’t give you a title, don’t buy the boat!

Unfortunately, this is very common in the spring and the common theme seems to be a boat that was registered in another state or was part of an estate and has gone through one or more owners since the last time it was registered and the title is missing.

Without the title, the last owner who had the legal title to the boat has to apply for a new title and then transfer it to the new owner. With the legal owner possibly being several ownerships removed from the current owner, and possibly in another state, this can be a very difficult, if not impossible, endeavor.

Occasionally it turns out that the last legal owner is deceased and then the next of kin has to be located and it gets even stickier dealing with estates. Boats even come into NDOW to be registered by a new owner and still have a lien on it with a previous owner.

So, the moral of the story is: If you appear to be getting a smokin’ hot deal on a boat and the person you are purchasing it from doesn’t have the title, chances are it will be a headache to get it registered. Buyer beware!

Saturday, May 13 is the annual “Take a Kid Fishing Day” put on by the Spring Creek Association at the Spring Creek Marina. This free event is for children of Spring Creek Association members. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and at 11:30 a.m. there will be a free lunch provided by Khoury’s and prepared by Brent Stokes State Farm. Lots of great prizes provided by Khoury’s, Spring Creek Ruby Mountain Lions Club and Elko Fly Shop.

WILDHORSE

The warm weather and high winds earlier this week blew the ice off Wildhorse Reservoir and the dock at the State Park boat ramp is in the water. Unfortunately, the same high winds seem to be coming up about 9 a.m. every morning and blowing boaters and anglers off the water. Winds for the next week will die down a bit, but are forecast to be between 10 and 20 mph so they will still cause some problems. The water is also turbid with all the snow melt flowing in. The water gets a bit clearer the closer you get to the dam and the center of the lake, but fish appear to be in shallower water. Anglers have had some luck first thing in the morning before the winds begin to blow. Fly rodders have landed some fish stripping buggers and leech patterns which provide some turbulence to attract the fish. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator have attracted a few fish. Presentations for those throwing hardware to try include small spinners, rooster tails or panther Martins. Worms or PowerBait fished around three feet under a bobber is recommended for bait anglers though active presentations are producing more fish due to the stained water conditions. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Flows below the dam are minimal as no water is being released, though the river picks up water from the tributaries as you go downstream and there is a chance of flooding as you get closer to Mountain City.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Not much change here except for the high winds that seem to blow anglers off the water about 9 in the morning. Winds are forecast to be between 10 and 20 mph for the next week so take care, especially if you are in a float tube or boat. The dock at the main boat ramp is in the water for boaters and surface water temperatures were approaching 50 degrees. The spillway gates were opened a couple of weeks ago to keep the lake from filling to fast so that it can handle the big flush of water that will come off the record snowpack in the Ruby Mountains. This is to help control flows downstream to minimize damage due to flooding. The downside to this is the current created the length of the lake is bringing off color water throughout most of the lake. Surface water temperatures were in the high 40s late this week. Fishing has picked up a bit and anglers were catching 14-to-18-inch trout close to shore at the northern end of the lake by the dam where the water is a bit clearer. Black bass and a couple of catfish have shown up in the creel over the past week. Bass are staging off the flats along shorelines waiting for the water to warm up a bit more for the spawn. Blade baits which can get down a bit deeper and both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced some bass. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working in the more turbid water while chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs are working in the clear water found further north in the lake. For spin fishermen, still fishing worms in the stained water conditions is not very effective, so they should be throwing spinners and small lures with a slow retrieve to attract the fish. With the discolored water dark colors that provide a good silhouette seem to be working the best. The clearer water at the north end of the lake is more conducive to bait fishing using worms or PowerBait. It will be a few weeks before the bass are on their beds for spawning. No black bass may be kept until July 1.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The lake is spilling, though with all the snowmelt is turbid and fishing is fair for trout. Fishing has been fair for 12-to-14 inch fish for fly fishermen using leech patterns or chironomids. The usual small spinners, worms or PowerBait for spin fishermen should be working. For fly fishermen, wooly buggers, leech patterns, chironomids, hares ears and pheasant tail nymphs should all be productive. NDOW will wait until the lake stops spilling before stocking trout.

RUBY LAKE NWR

The road is now passable but is rough in places so take it slow. Surface water temperature at the main boat ramp is in the high 40s. The collection ditch is ice free after this week’s high temperatures. Access to the collection ditch has improved as many of the roads off the main road have been cleared by the Refuge staff though access to the fingers area is still not good. Water, water everywhere so stay off areas that appear to be muddy. This should be a good year for the marsh and for fishing for trout. Bass fishing may get a bit later start than normal due to colder water temperatures from the large snowpack. The water in the collection ditch is stained from the snow melt bringing muddy water and fly anglers will probably have the best luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Spin fishermen should be using dark colored or very shiny spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Fishing is fair here due to turbid water. The road is in fairly good shape, though take it slow. Spring is the time to fish this reservoir from shore before aquatic weeds start to grow. With turbid conditions, active presentations are the ticket. Use the same flies and lures as at South Fork Reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir is ice free and filling up nicely. The main reservoir is filling up and backing into the middle pond. Water temperatures are in the mid-30s. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Comins Lake is ice free though the water is turbid. Anglers report fair fishing due to the muddy water conditions and high winds. Expect it to pick up once the mud settles out of the lake. Anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. The spawn is getting started for Northern Pike and anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is 100% open water and ~75% of capacity. Angling should be good, however the water is murky with recent snowpack runoff. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly fishermen should have luck with dark colored wooly buggers, leeches, chironomids and small nymphs. The road into Illipah Reservoir does have some minor ruts but otherwise access is good.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. The lake is not expected to be ice free until late June.

ALPINE LAKES

The lakes are ice and snow covered. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible.

STREAMS

Flows are well above normal for this time of year and streams are almost impossible to fish with minor flooding occurring in many areas. Flows may drop a bit with the cooler temperatures this weekend, but continue to be above average with lots of snow still on the mountains. Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to road conditions and either deep snow, mud or even flooding causing travel problems. Travel is not recommended off most paved roads at this time. Carry chains, tow chain or rope and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. Streams will be turbid which will also add to the difficult fishing conditions. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau due to snow and muddy conditions and travel is not recommended. The Bruneau is experiencing flooding at this time with extremely high flows. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of the morning of May 5, the East Fork of the Owyhee had minimal flows below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 769 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 185 cfs, the Bruneau River out of control at a whopping 1,020 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek also very high at 1,140 cfs, Lamoille Creek a high 98.6 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 550 cfs, Cleve Creek at 54.6 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 23.1 cfs and Kingston Creek at 25.9 cfs.