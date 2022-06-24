Joe's Fishing Hole: Break out the hook sharpener

While talking with two anglers about their recent trip to Wildhorse, they were very happy with the fishing though the father said his hook ups were not very good. The son was very happy about all the fish he caught but the father said that while he had lots of strikes he wasn’t able to catch many. I asked if he ever sharpened his hooks. He said, “No, are you supposed to?”

One of the least used accessories that many anglers don’t carry is a hook sharpener. When anglers talk about the “big one” that got away, my first thought is a dull hook. A dull hook doesn’t penetrate well, and on the bony mouth of bass and trout, not penetrating well gives the fish a much greater chance of throwing the hook.

Sharpening a hook is easy. Using a hook hone, ceramic stone, or diamond file, you give it a couple of strokes parallel to the shank on the bottom of the point. Then a run a couple of strokes on each side of the point and in most cases you are done. You can test the hook by drawing it across your thumbnail at a 45-degree angle. If it slides off, it’s not sharp enough, if the point digs in, you are good to go.

Whether you are bait fishing, throwing lures or fly fishing, lots of things cause your hook to get dull. Dragging it on the bottom, getting it caught in debris or hooking a branch on your back cast will all dull the point of your hook. Even hooking a fish or two, will dull the point.

Rust is a big factor in dull hooks. Just a few specks you can hardly see on the point can be the difference between a hook that catches fish and one that doesn’t. So don’t put your lures or flies away wet and make sure to touch them up fairly often while fishing.

So, break out the hook sharpener, an Arkansas stone knife sharpener, an emery board, a diamond sharpener or in a pinch even some fine emery sandpaper and cut down on the lost fish.

WILDHORSE

Anglers report good fishing for trout from boats or float tubes, while shore anglers report fair to good fishing. Bass fishing is picking up as the surface water temperatures move into the 60’s, though no bass may be kept until next Friday, July 1. Perch fishing continues to be poor due to the die-off. Best time for shore fishing for trout is first thing in the morning. For trout, the same fly patterns continue to work as fly fishermen are having some success with black or wine colored leech patterns as well as wine or red chironomids. Wooly buggers, PT nymphs, gold ribbed hares ears and damsel fly nymphs are also producing a few fish. For bait anglers try fishing an inflated worm a few feet off the bottom using a slip sinker in water that is eight to 12 feet deep. Another option would be to roll some PowerBait to make a bell shape and fish it in a similar fashion to the inflated worm using a slip sinker and it will float up a couple of feet above the bottom. Make sure to dip the PowerBait in the water for a few seconds after it is on the hook to “gel” it up so it doesn’t come off the hook when casting. For bass, dark colored soft plastic grubs and crankbaits are working. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Please return all black bass to the lake as soon as they are caught.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperature was 64 on Wednesday and fishing for bass has been good. With the warmer temperatures and sunny days the algae and the weed beds at the south end of the lake are growing. Fishing has been fair to good for trout depending upon the day for spin, bait and fly rodders. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off the bottom about 20-30 feet from shore in six to 10 feet of water. Fly fishermen report that fishing has also been fair to good for trout in the 15 to 20-inch range. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator. Black or red snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing have also been working. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns as well as damselfly nymphs are other patterns to try. Mayflies are hatching so the usual Mayfly patterns such as pale morning duns (PMD’s), Adams, light Cahills and blue winged olives should work. Spin fishermen should be using gold-colored spinners or lures for trout. Male bass are still on the spawning beds so please give them a break and don’t fish the beds. If fishing for bass, fish the deeper transition water just offshore. Chartreuse was working for the wipers and chartreuse or light olive appeared to be working for black bass. South Fork was stocked with 500 wipers and 10,000 catfish a few weeks ago. It has also been stocked with approximately 41,000 trout this spring. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Return them to the water as soon as they are caught.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Anglers report good fishing for chunky 13-to-16-inch trout and smaller bass as the surface water temperature is in the low to mid-60s. Fly fishermen seem to be having the best luck using leech, wooly buggers and chironomids. Damselfly nymphs are working as well. Mayflies are starting to hatch so pale morning duns (PMD’s), Adams and other Mayfly dries and emergers should start working. Bass are active and showing up in the creel. Anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir – dark soft plastic grubs and crankbaits. Poppers can be effective during low light still water conditions. With the low water levels and lack of snow pack, the lake is not going to spill this year. Wilson was planted with approximately 12,000 trout this spring. The boat ramp is still not useable due to water levels and probably won’t be useable at all this summer.

RUBY LAKE NWR

A lot of bass are being caught but not a lot of keepers, though anglers can expect a two-to-three-pound bass occasionally. Many anglers report catching as many as 50 bass but only six to eight keepers, so it seems to be averaging around 10 bass per keeper bass. Bass less than 10 inches must be released. Soft plastic grubs in blue, black or purple seemed to work the best. The bass aren’t hitting until later in the morning when the sun is higher in the sky and warming the surface. Best fishing is in the afternoon. Nice sized trout are also being caught in the ski ponds. Not much has changed as far as fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch fish depending upon the day and location. Anglers report catching small bass in unit 21, along the dikes and at the main boat ramp. The wind is also playing a part in the fishing. Best days seem to be when there are light to moderate winds to break the surface up, but not so strong as to interfere with casting. Good luck finding a day like that as the wind has been quite strong lately. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Stripping damselfly nymphs should also be effective. Dry flies have also been effective on warmer afternoons. Size 12 to 18 elk hair caddis, blue winged olives (size 14 to 18), ants (size 12 to 16) and Griffith’s gnats (size 14 to 18) should all be effective. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The lake is full, surface water temperatures have climbed into the mid-60s with a few weeds and anglers are catching trout up to 16 inches. The weeds are starting growing and shore access will soon be limited. With the warmer water the bass have become active and fishing for them is picking up using soft plastic dark colored grubs. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

The water level is good and anglers can expect to catch hatchery size, 8-to-10-inch rainbows. Fishing for Largemouth Bass will be slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters but there are a few bass left in the reservoir. NDOW will continue to work to rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this summer.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Not much change here as surface water temperatures are in the mid-60s and fishing is fair to good for quality 15-to-18-inch rainbow trout and good for bass. Although not as common, anglers will be to catch Brown Trout and Tiger Trout in the lake. These fish are currently running between 12 and 16 inches, however there is potential to hook into a 20+ inch Brown Trout. Nightcrawlers have been working for trout though anglers have also been doing well using PowerBait. For fly fishers, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns should also produce trout. Damselfly nymphs are becoming active and will soon be hatching. Bass fishing has been good and they are hitting on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and lures. Northern Pike fishing appears to be picking up in recent weeks, with a handful of 20-to-24-inch pike being caught. Spinning tackle has produced the best results for pike. Anglers please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike. The lake has been stocked with approximately 14,900 trout this spring.

ILLIPAH

Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid-60s and fishing has been fair to good for eight-to 10-inch stocked trout with an occasional larger carryover fish. With the dry conditions, irrigation has started and the water level at this reservoir is continuing to drop. Anglers will do well with a variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns (midge larva) are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns should also catch trout. For a change of pace anglers should try fishing Illipah Creek for brown trout.

ANGEL LAKE

Anglers continue to report good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal or wooly buggers as well as black leeches. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs, gold ribbed hare’s ears and soft hackles under an indicator should also work. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms under a bobber.

ALPINE LAKES

The lakes are opening up and the trail to Island Lake is mostly snow free though there is a large snowbank near the lake that still has to be crossed. Island Lake is open but no report from anglers. The hiking trail to Lamoille Lake still has quite a bit of snow so you may want to take the horse trail. Last week there was still some ice on both Lamoille Lake and Liberty but with the warmer windy weather it should be gone soon if it already hasn’t disappeared. Generally fishing is good right after ice out. However, hikers and anglers can still expect snow or muddy travel conditions to the high lakes especially in areas that don’t get as much sun. Depending upon elevation and exposure some lakes may still be ice covered.

STREAMS

With the lack of snow, stream flows are dropping quickly and many are now fishable. However, they may still be turbid. Lamoille Creek is still a bit high for fishing though it is dropping fast. With the poor snowpack and the unusually warm spring, anglers should take advantage of early summer conditions while they can. Expect very low stream flows later this summer. As of June 24, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 91.8 cfs below the dam as the irrigation season gets going, and approximately 115 cfs by the time it reaches Mountain City. The Bruneau River flowing was down to 46.9 cfs and is fishable, the Jarbidge also fishable at 45.8 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek down to 95.8 cfs, Lamoille Creek half of last week but still hard to fish at 87.3 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt between 72 and 85 cfs but well below the median of 340 cfs for this time of year, Cleve Creek at 3.7 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.2 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.7 cfs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0