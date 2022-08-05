Joe's Fishing Hole: Change your fishing location for better catch

With an unusually hot summer with little to no precipitation, streams and reservoirs in our area are very low. As we talked about last week, anglers need to change not only when they fish, but where they fish. At one point I mentioned the thermocline in a lake.

A thermocline is the demarcation of the colder, denser water from the warmer, lighter water higher up in the water column. The thermocline exists where the water temperature changes by three to six degrees in a matter of just a few feet.

In both South Fork and Wild Horse reservoirs, this normally occurs between 15 and 20 feet below the surface of the lake. Obviously, the shallower edges of the lakes are lacking the thermocline.

Below the thermocline, the water is denser, has less oxygen and little sunlight reaches it. Directly above it, the water is less dense, has more oxygen and food. However, closer to the surface as the water temperature warms into the high 60s and 70s, it loses its ability to hold as much oxygen.

Right above the thermocline is the sweet spot where the water is still cool enough to hold oxygen yet high enough in the water column to get oxygen mixed into it from the surface wave action.

Another benefit to the thermocline is that as insects die and sink through the water column, the denser water below the thermocline actually stops them from sinking. A virtual Vegas style buffet for trout.

Guess where the trout hang out? You got it, just above the thermocline. The water is cooler than the surface, has more oxygen than the deeper water and there is easy food for the picking. So where should you fish in a lake during the heat of the summer? Right again. Just above the thermocline.

Boaters and float tubers can access this depth by straight lining their presentation vertically keeping a tight line to detect strikes. Boaters may also use downriggers to get their lures down to the correct depth while trolling. It is difficult to troll at this depth without the downriggers.

Shore anglers should find shoreline where the bottom drops off quickly so they can cast out into 15 to 20 feet of water. Depending on how quickly the shoreline drops off, it may be only 15 or 20 feet from shore or it may be 50 or more feet. The north end of both South Fork and Wildhorse have steeper shorelines and these areas are easier for shore anglers to target the correct depth.

WILDHORSE

Surface water temperatures in the 70s and algae is thick along with scattered weed beds. With the warmer surface water temperatures, the trout have moved into deeper water and anglers should stick to early in the day when surface water temperatures are their coolest. Anglers report fair to good fishing for trout from boats or float tubes in deeper water, especially in the canyon by the dam, while shore anglers report fair fishing in the mornings and slow to poor fishing the rest of the day. If fishing from shore be out at first light for the best opportunity. Shore anglers will do best where the banks are steep as the water gets deep closer to shore. Bass fishing is good and a few wipers continue to show up in the creel. Perch fishing is slow. For trout, the same fly patterns continue to work as fly fishermen are having some success with black or wine-colored leech patterns as well as wine or red chironomids fished deep. Wooly buggers, PT nymphs, gold ribbed hares ears and damsel fly nymphs are also producing fish at first light in shallower water. Fly rodders need to use a fast sinking line to get down deep enough to put the presentation in front of the fish. This means about 15 feet deep, which can be difficult for fly fishermen who strip flies and make for long leaders (15 feet) for those who are fishing under an indicator making casting more difficult. Another technique is to use a fast-sinking line, fishing without casting or an indicator, letting the presentation sink straight down in the water column. Balanced leeches along with the usual assortment of nymphs and chironomid patterns work well this way. For bait anglers fishing from shore, try fishing an inflated worm a few feet off the bottom using a slip sinker in deeper water. Another option would be to roll some PowerBait to make a bell shape and fish it in a similar fashion to the inflated worm using a slip sinker and it will float up a couple of feet above the bottom. Make sure to dip the PowerBait in the water for a few seconds after it is on the hook to “gel” it up so it doesn’t come off the hook when casting. For bass, dark colored soft plastic grubs and crankbaits are working. Fishing structure where the water gets deep quickly from shore can be productive. For wipers, target the mouths of Penrod and Hendricks arms on the north east side of the lake. Wipers are piscivorous (a big word for eating other fish) and so swimbaits and minnow imitation lures fished with a fairly fast retrieve should be used. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Very little change here as surface water temperatures are in the 70s and fishing for bass has been good while trout fishing has slowed as they move to deeper water. With the warmer temperatures and sunny days, the algae and the weed beds at the south end of the lake are out in full force. Fishing has been fair for 15-to 20-inch trout for spin, bait and fly rodders from boats or float tubes but slow to fair for shore anglers. The bests time to fish from shore is between sunup and 8 a.m. when the water closer to shore is cooler but anglers should still try to find shorelines where the water drops off quickly. The north end of the lake by the dam is best for this. However, shore anglers also report catching trout at first light along Jet Ski Beach from shore most mornings with worms suspended three to four feet below a bobber. Wiper fishing has been fair to good. The key is covering a lot of water until you find a school of them. Fly fishermen report that fishing has been slow to fair for trout using a fast sink line with buggers or leeches. Damsels are out, but with the warmer surface temperatures, dry damsels are probably not the best except early in the day. Damsel nymphs are a better bet fished along the weed beds. Black or red snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under an indicator have also been working. Fish them eight to 12 feet below a strike slip indicator. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns are other patterns to try. Another technique is to use a fast-sinking line, fishing without casting or an indicator, letting the presentation sink straight down in the water column. Balanced leeches along with the usual assortment of nymphs and chironomid patterns work well this way. Spin fishermen should be using gold-colored spinners or lures for trout. Bass are taking dark soft plastic baits with sparkles in dark colors such as blue, motor oil, purple and dark green. Crankbaits are also working for bass as are poppers in low light still water conditions. Anglers also report catching wipers trolling the same soft plastic baits. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No recent report from Wilson, but expect similar conditions as at South Fork Reservoir. Expect a fair amount of algae and dropping water levels due to irrigation. The best trout fishing should be from a float tube or a small cartop boat or canoe as the boat ramp is unusable. Shore anglers should have some luck in the canyon by the dam as the water is deeper and cooler there. Use the same techniques as at South Fork Reservoir. Fly fishermen seem to be having the best luck using leech, wooly buggers and chironomids. Damselfly nymphs are working as well. Bass is good though mostly smaller fish were being reported. Again, anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir – dark soft plastic grubs and crankbaits. Poppers can be effective during low light still water conditions.

RUBY LAKE NWR

The water level is low in the south marsh and weed growth is getting thick, but boats with electric motors can still get around the main channels as gas motors are helping to chop up some of the more popular paths through the marsh. With surface water temperatures in the mid-70s the bass bite at Ruby Lake NWR continues to be good, though it is taking approximately 10 bass to catch a keeper. Minimum keeper size is 10 inches. Most of the keepers are in the 10-12-inch size due to recent drouths and growth cycle due to 12 years of low water. Many anglers report catching as many as 50 bass days per angler but limits of 10 bass per angler are hard to come by. Soft plastic grubs in blue, black or purple seemed to work the best. Fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been fair to good recently for 13 to 18-inch trout depending upon the day and location. Dry flies have been working well as hoppers are out and trout are keying on them. Hoppers, yellow stimulators and yellow elk hair caddis have all produced fish. Damselflies are hatching as well so both damsel dries and nymphs are also working. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones will catch a few fish. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. However, weed growth is up and fishing subsurface flies is limited to those areas of the ditch that are deeper and have less vegetative growth. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The water level is low as water is being drawn out for irrigation and the usual evaporation for this time of year. Surface water temperatures are in the 70s and the weeds are growing making shore fishing difficult. With the warmer water the bass bite is good for eight to 12-inch bass using soft plastic dark colored grubs and spinnerbaits. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Just get the presentation down deep to the cooler water. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches. Dry flies are working as well. The usual dries such as Adams, Griffith’s gnats, PMDs and damselfly dries are all working early in the morning.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

No recent report but anglers can expect to catch hatchery size, 8-to-10-inch rainbows. Fishing for Largemouth Bass is slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters but there are a few bass left in the reservoir. NDOW will continue to work to rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this summer.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures are in the 70s and fishing is fair for trout and fair to good for bass. With the warmer temperatures, anglers should be fishing deeper for trout. Nightcrawlers have been working for trout though anglers have also been doing well using PowerBait. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns on a fast sinking line are also productive for trout and bass. Damselflies are hatching and both damsel nymphs and dries should work. Fish the dries early in the morning. Black or red snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished deep under strike slip indicators have also been working. Bass are hitting on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and minnow imitations. Spinning tackle has produced the best results for pike. Anglers please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The lake level is low due to irrigation and surface water temperatures are above 70 degrees and fishing has been slow to fair for trout. The best fishing is first thing in the morning. Afternoons are poor. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work but allow plenty of time for them to sink deep into the water before starting the retrieve. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may catch a few trout. Dry fly patterns may be tried early in the morning or late in the evening. Brown trout are in the creek above the reservoir. Anglers should fish deeper as the trout move down in the water column to find cooler oxygen rich water.

ANGEL LAKE

Anglers report fair to good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal or wooly buggers as well as black leeches. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs, gold ribbed hare’s ears and soft hackles under an indicator or dry fly should also work. Dry flies are also productive. Popular patterns include parachute Adams, black gnats, yellow stimulators and grasshoppers. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms about five feet under a bobber or PowerBait fished off the bottom. The lake level is dropping due to irrigation and there is plenty of shoreline for fishing. The backside of the lake along the rock walls and submerged boulders seems to be the best area for catching fish.

ALPINE LAKES

The high mountain lakes are a great place to beat the heat. Fishing is good using sub-surface presentations such as small spinners, worms and small crystal buggers and leech patterns as well as dry flies. Anglers report good fishing at both Liberty and Favre lakes using Adams, Griffith’s gnats and other mayfly patterns. Fishing at Lamoille and Island Lakes have been fair to good. Robinson Lake fishing has been good for brook trout averaging eight to nine inches with a few fish pushing 12 inches. The further you get from the trailhead the better the fishing. Nymphs under an indicator or dry fly are also effective. Look for overhanging brush, large submerged boulders and where snowmelt runs into the lake for trout.

STREAMS

In spite of some recent spotty thunderstorms, stream flows in most streams in central and northern Nevada are very low. In most places flows are too low for fishing except in pools and beaver dams. Lamoille Creek flowing about a third of the long term median but is fishable in spots. Flows in the South Fork Reservoir both above and below the lake are extremely low and not fishable. Flows below Wildhorse Reservoir are good as water is being taken out for irrigation and fishing has been good here using streamers and sculpin patterns. As of August 6, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at between 35 and 40 cfs, the Bruneau River is down to a low 5.5 cfs, the Jarbidge at 8.2 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 11.4 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 7.98 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt down to a trickle at 3 cfs, about 12% of the median of 24 cfs for this time of year. Cleve Creek is flowing about half of normal at 3.7 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.8 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.4 cfs. Cleve, Steptoe and Kingston Creeks are very low for this time of year and fishing is difficult except in the pools.