Water, water everywhere. With the warm daytime temperatures and nights well above freezing, the snow is melting quickly at lower elevations. However, the air temperatures at the upper reaches of eastern Nevada’s mountain ranges are still below freezing and the snow will be there throughout the summer feeding area streams.

Looking at the USGS Snotel measurements for snowpack across Nevada we are waaaay above the long-term median. Measurements range from well over 300% of the long-term median all the way up to 3,200%!

But a little perspective is necessary. We are nearing the end of May when many years there is no snow at many of these Snotel sites which brings the long-term median way down. An example would be the Upper Jack Creek Snotel site which is currently showing 3.9 inches of snow water equivalent currently while the long-term median is only 0.2 inches.

This 1,950% of snow water equivalency over the long-term median is a huge piece of the puzzle in why the upper Humboldt Basin is 389% of the long-term median of snow water equivalent. That notwithstanding, almost four inches of water is huge when the city of Elko’s average precipitation is less than 11 inches annually.

A better way to look at the water situation for Nevada would be to look at the year-to-date precipitation. This is still good news as the year-to-date precipitation ranges from a low of 111% of the median in the Owyhee River Basin to 178% in the Spring Mountains in southern Nevada.

At the start of the current water year last September, 100% of Elko County was in severe drought condition and almost 38% in extreme drought condition. Currently almost 65% of Elko County is not in any drought condition and only 35% of the county is designated as just abnormally dry. A huge improvement.

WILDHORSE

Snow melt continues to flow into the lake filling it with turbid water especially in the Penrod and Hendricks arms. Hopefully there is still enough snow left to fill the lake as it is getting close. As you get more towards the middle of the lake and the south and north ends the water does start to clear up. Look for the coves that are closest to the canyon by the dam and the furthest from the inflows of hot creek, Penrod and Hendricks arms where the water is flowing into the lake. Anglers report dead perch floating in the lake though there doesn’t appear to be any problems with the bass or trout. Anglers have had some luck first thing in the morning before the winds begin to blow. Fly rodders have landed some fish stripping buggers and leech patterns which provide some turbulence to attract the fish. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator are also working where the water is clearer. Presentations for those throwing hardware include small spinners, rooster tails or panther Martins. Worms or PowerBait fished around three feet under a bobber are catching a few fish for bait anglers though active presentations are producing more fish due to the stained water conditions. The dock at the state park boat ramp is in the water for launching boats. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Flows below the dam are minimal as no water is being released, though the river picks up water from the tributaries as you go downstream and there is a chance of flooding as you get closer to Mountain City. The first two miles below the dam are fishable and fishermen report fair to good fishing there.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The dock at the main boat ramp is in the water for boaters and surface water temperatures have moved into the 50s at the boat ramp but the southern end of the lake where the river flows in is still in the 40s. The river is flowing into the lake is close to breaching its banks by the causeway and anglers should avoid this area. Fishing has picked up in the lake and anglers were catching 14-to-18-inch trout both from shore and boats. The flats on the west side of the lake north of Jet Ski Beach have been holding both trout and bass as the shallow water is warming up from the sun and isn’t as turbid as the main body of water. Black bass and a couple of catfish have shown up in the creel over the past couple of weeks. Male bass are moving into the flats along shorelines as the water warms into the 50s, preparing spawning beds. The females are holding off a bit deeper and should be moving into the beds any day. While it is okay to fish for bass, all black bass must be released until July 1. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced some bass. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working in the more turbid water while chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs are working in the clear water found further north in the lake and the coves. For spin fishermen, still fishing worms in the stained water conditions is not very effective, so they should be throwing spinners and small lures with a slow retrieve to attract the fish. With the discolored water dark colors that provide a good silhouette seem to be working the best. The clearer water at the north end of the lake is more conducive to bait fishing using worms or PowerBait.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Little change here from last week. The lake is spilling, though with all the snowmelt is turbid and fishing is fair to good for trout. Anglers report 12-to-14-inch fish for fly fishermen using leech patterns or chironomids. The usual small spinners, worms or PowerBait for spin fishermen should be working. For fly fishermen, wooly buggers, leech patterns, chironomids, hares ears and pheasant tail nymphs should all be productive. A few bass are being taken with crankbaits. NDOW will wait until the lake stops spilling before stocking trout.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is open and the road is in fairly good shape. Surface water temperature at the main boat ramp is in the high 40s to low 50s. Access to the collection ditch is good in most areas but expect lots of water so stay off areas that appear to be muddy. This should be a good year for the marsh and for fishing for trout. Bass fishing may get a bit later start than normal due to colder water temperatures from the large snowpack. The water in the collection ditch is stained from the snow melt bringing muddy water and fly anglers will probably have the best luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Spin fishermen should be using dark colored or very shiny spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The reservoir is full and anglers report catching trout up to 17 inches along with some bass and a few catfish. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir. Aquatic vegetation has not started to grow yet, so shore fishing is still accessible.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir is filling up nicely. The main reservoir is filling up and backing into the middle pond. Water temperatures are moving into the low 40s. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

The lake is a brackish color from leaching of tannins from the surrounding vegetation as well as from siltation coming in from Steptoe Creek. Despite slow catch rates anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. Largemouth Bass in the 10-to-12-inch range will be caught, however, with cold water temperatures they are not quite active yet. The spawn is in full swing for Northern Pike and anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. The spawn is getting started for Northern Pike and anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is 100% open water and ~80% of capacity and continues to fill. Angling should be good, however the water is murky with recent snowpack runoff. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly fishermen should have luck with dark colored wooly buggers, leeches, chironomids and small nymphs. The road into Illipah Reservoir does have some minor ruts but otherwise access is good.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. The lake is not expected to be ice free until late June.

ALPINE LAKES

The lakes are ice and snow covered. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible.

STREAMS

Flows in area streams are well above the long-term median, and significantly higher than last week in most areas due to the warm weather and great snowpack. Access to the fishable parts of streams is still difficult due to road conditions and either snow, mud or even flooding causing travel problems. Travel off most paved roads is still not recommended at this time. Carry chains, tow chain or rope and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. Streams will be turbid which will also add to the difficult fishing conditions. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is through Idaho due to road conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau and travel is not recommended there. The Bruneau is still experiencing flooding at this time with extremely high flows. There are washouts on the road to Jarbidge from Nevada so access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot for the foreseeable future. As of the morning of May 19, the East Fork of the Owyhee had minimal flows below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 532 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 92.7 cfs, the Bruneau River at 682 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 979 cfs, Lamoille Creek a very high 326 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 772 cfs, Cleve Creek at 58.6 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 26.2 cfs and Kingston Creek at 30.2 cfs.