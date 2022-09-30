Joe's Fishing Hole: Fall fly fishing brings in trout

With the advent of fall, longer nights and cooler temperatures, water temperatures cool into prime trout temperatures between 56 and 64 degrees. At area reservoirs earlier this week, I found temperatures ranging from 63 to 66 degrees and trout are becoming more active.

Fall fishing is some of the best of the year due to both temperatures and availability of food. Flies that work well in the fall in area reservoirs include leech, scud and chironomid patterns. Anglers often ask what are chironomids?

Chironomids (Chironomidae) are the non-biting family of diptera which are midges and make up approximately 40% of the annual diet of trout in still waters such as South Fork and Wildhorse. In the spring and fall they can make up as much as 60-80% of a trout’s diet.

Chironomids go through complete metamorphosis meaning that their life cycle is in four stages: egg, larva, pupa and adult. The egg stage lasts only a few days while the larval stage can range from 10 days to up to a year. The pupa stage generally only lasts for 24 hours and the adult stage lasts for one to three days.

The two stages that fly fishermen use the most are the larval and pupal stages. The larval stage can be fished year round while the pupal stage is fished when they are hatching which can run from shortly after ice off to shortly before the lakes ice up in late fall.

Midge larva look like small segmented worms while the pupa look like worms with some additional adult features such as wings starting to form. Popular fly patterns include zebra midges, snow cones, chironocones, blood midge larva, red butt buzzers, Rowley’s chromie and small San Juan worms. Sizes in our area reservoirs can range from size 8 to ridiculously small such as a size 22.

Chironomid patterns are a must for fly anglers fishing still waters in Nevada, especially in the spring and the fall. Every angler should have chironomid patterns in their fly box in a variety of sizes. Next week we will talk about where and how to fish the chironomid patterns.

WILDHORSE

Surface water temperatures continue to drop and are now in the low to mid-60s with cooler water being found in the canyon by the dam and the middle of the lake. Weeds and algae are still abundant in the reservoir. Leeward shores (mainly east side of the lake) have a film of very green algae along the shorelines. Water level is below 50% and boaters should take care around the island off of the state park boat ramp, in the canyon, and as they approach any shoreline. Shore anglers report fair to good fishing for trout while boat anglers report good fishing trolling flies and gold alligator lures and spoons fished three to five feet deep. Trout are averaging 14 to 19 inches. Shore anglers are having success with rooster tails, spoons and inflated worms or worms with marshmallows fished off the bottom especially before noon or in the evening. Bass fishing has slowed from the peak during the summer but they are still being caught using soft plastics and crankbaits around structure. The riprap along the highway in the Penrod arm is a good place for bass. Perch fishing is slow due to the die-off earlier in the year. A few perch are being taken jigging or using bait near the bottom. Trout anglers report success using black wooly buggers or leeches fished with a sinking line as well as with chironomids under an indicator. PT nymphs, gold ribbed hares ears and damsel fly nymphs may also produce fish. For wipers, target the mouths of Penrod and Hendricks arms on the north east side of the lake though expect wiper fishing to be slow to fair. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches and five trout with no minimum size.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the low to mid-60s. Fishing for bass has slowed a bit and trout fishing has picked up. The south end of the lake is still weedy and there is a lot of algae here and in the coves along the shores. Both should start dissipating over the next month with shorter days and cooler water temperatures. To avoid the algae fish deeper water and closer to the dam. Fishing has been good for 15- to 20-inch trout for spin, bait and fly rodders from boats and float tubes and fair to good for shore anglers. Bass fishing has slowed but can still be caught along the dam and other structures using soft plastics, crankbaits and drop shotting. Wiper fishing has been fair. The key to wipers is covering a lot of water until you find a school of them. Fly fishermen report that fishing for trout has been fair to good using a sinking line with buggers or leeches. Black or red snow cones with white beads and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under an indicator have also been working. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns are other patterns to try. Spin fishermen have had good luck from shore using rainbow trout colored rooster tails, small spoons and minnow imitations. Boaters will do well trolling these same patterns as well as flashers tipped with worms. Inactive fishing with worms and PowerBait has been just fair. Anglers also report catching a few wipers using soft plastics baits, Rapalas and blade baits. With the water level down approximately four feet from spring, the only boat ramp that is usable is the main boat ramp on the east side of the lake. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches and five trout with no minimum size.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Conditions at Wilson are similar to South Fork with trout fishing starting to pick up and bass fishing starting to slow down. Surface water temperatures in the low to mid-60s. There is still a fair amount of algae and weeds. Shore fishing has picked up and fishing form a boat or float tube has been good. Use the same techniques as at South Fork Reservoir. Fly fishermen seem to be having the best luck using leeches, wooly buggers and chironomids. Bass fishing has slowed in numbers but has improved in size. Again, anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir, dark soft plastic grubs and crankbaits. With low water conditions the boat ramp is unusable so canoes and small cartopper boats are the way to go for those wanting to get on the water.

RUBY LAKE NWR

The water level is low in the south marsh and the Narciss boat ramp is unusable, though the main boat ramp is. Surface water temperatures have dropped into the low 60s and the bass bite is just fair. Anglers still report taking one keeper bass for every 20 fish or so. Minimum keeper size is 10 inches. Most of the keepers are on the small size ranging between 10 and 12 inches. Soft plastic grubs in blue, black or purple and rigged weedless seemed to work the best. Fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch trout and it is improving. Dry flies are continuing to work though hoppers are phasing out but trout are still used to seeing them. Hoppers, yellow stimulators and yellow elk hair caddis have all produced fish and should until we have a hard freeze. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones will catch fish. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, #16-18 PT nymphs and scuds fished under an indicator are recommended. Like the south marsh, the weeds are thick in places in the collection ditch though starting to recede with the cooler temperatures. Fishing subsurface flies is limited to those areas of the ditch that are deeper and have less vegetative growth. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The water level is low and weedy which is normal but making shore fishing difficult. Surface water temperatures have dropped into the low to mid-60s. The bass bite has slowed with the cooler temperatures and is fair for eight to 12-inch bass using soft plastic dark colored grubs and spinnerbaits. Trout fishing is picking up and is fair to good from a float tube or small boat. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Just get the presentation down deep to the cooler water. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

No recent report but expect trout fishing to be good with the cooler water temperatures. The usual assortment of nymphs and chironomids as well as leech patterns are the best bet for fly rodders. Bait fisherman should fish their presentations off of the bottom instead of under a bobber. Fishing for Largemouth Bass is slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters but there are a few bass left in the reservoir. Anglers are asked to return bass to the reservoir to help with the bass population for the future.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 60s and trout fishing is fair to good. Bass fishing is fair for numbers and fair to good for size. The lake is still weedy and has a fair amount of algae but both are starting to die off. Nightcrawlers have been working for trout though anglers have also been catching fish using PowerBait. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns on a sinking line are also productive for trout and bass. Chironomid fishing is picking up. Black or red snow cones, with a white bead, and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under indicators have been productive. Bass are still hitting on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and minnow imitations though anglers should slow down the retrieve as the water cools. Pike fishing is fair, but should pick up in a few weeks as the water continues to cool. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The lake level is low due to irrigation but continues to recover as irrigation use has stopped. This lake, like others, has mats of algae floating in spots but it is starting to dissipate. Fishing has been fair to good for trout and improving each week. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters for those throwing hardware should work. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns are working for trout. Dry fly patterns are still producing a few fish. Brown trout should start heading into the creek above the reservoir for the fall spawn and fishing near where the creek empties into the lake could be good for browns. Fishing the creek should also be productive for the brown trout.

ANGEL LAKE

Little to no change here as anglers continue to report fair to good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal or wooly buggers as well as black leech patterns. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs, gold ribbed hare’s ears and soft hackles under an indicator or dry fly should also work. Dry flies can still be productive on warmer sunny afternoons. Popular patterns include parachute Adams, black gnats, yellow stimulators, elk hair caddis and grasshoppers. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms about five feet under a bobber or PowerBait fished off the bottom. The lake level is dropping due to irrigation and there is plenty of shoreline for fishing. The backside of the lake along the rock walls and submerged boulders seems to be the best area for catching fish. Expect air temperatures are in the 30s in the morning so bring a jacket.

ALPINE LAKES

The road into Lamoille Canyon was still open earlier this week. Not sure if they are still planning on closing it this fall for much needed road repairs. If they do, anglers will still be able to access the lakes on foot, but it will add a couple of miles to the hike. Night time air temperatures are dropping into the 30s at the higher elevations and appropriate clothing is necessary. Fishing is good using sub-surface presentations such as small spinners, worms and small crystal buggers and leech patterns as the trout are preparing for the long winter under the ice. Trout are still hitting some dry flies however, but not as often as in the past few weeks. Dries that work best seem to have either red or yellow in them. Hoppers, bees, yellow stimulators and red or yellow humpies are all worth a try. When all else fails try small ant patterns fished close to shore by overhanging brush or rock walls. While it is a very hard hike into Verdi, fly fishing has been good for 10-to-15-inch cutthroat using terrestrials such as grasshopper, bee and ant patterns as well as the usual assortment of nymphs. Fishing at Lamoille and Island Lakes have been fair as they get the most pressure. Currently Favre, Overland, and Robinson have reports of excellent catch rates. Now is a great time to visit the canyon as the temperatures are a little cooler, there is usually less people, and the trees are starting to change colors. Robinson Lake has been good for brook trout averaging eight to nine inches with a few fish pushing 12 inches. Overland Lake has been fishing well, though the brookies are stunted here averaging six to seven inches. The further you get from the trailhead the better the fishing. Nymphs under an indicator or dry fly are also effective.

STREAMS

The road into Lamoille Canyon was still open earlier this week. Not sure if they are still planning on closing it this fall for much needed road repairs. If they do, anglers will still be able to access the upper part of the canyon on foot. Stream flows in eastern Nevada are similar to last week though in a few spots just a bit lower. The fish are struggling in most of eastern Nevada’s steams due to the drought. Some streams such as Steptoe Creek and the Bruneau River aren’t worth fishing. Lamoille Creek is flowing at half of the long-term median but is fishable in spots. Just a trickle of water is coming out of the Wildhorse Dam and the tailwater is difficult to fish due to this. That being said, some of the larger pools near Wildhorse Crossing Campground have produced 12 to 15-inch wild rainbows using dry flies and small streamers. As of September 30, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 3 to 5 cfs, the Bruneau River at 3.5 cfs, the Jarbidge at 3.27 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 27.4 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 3.03 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 2 to 5 cfs, Cleve Creek at 2.57 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.77 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.37 cfs. Cleve, Steptoe and Kingston Creeks are very low for this time of year and fishing is difficult except in the pools, beaver ponds and springs.