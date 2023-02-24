Snowpack across Nevada continues to be well above normal for much of the state. Snotel site Lamoille #3, at 8,051 feet of elevation, was recording above five feet in depth with 180% of long term median in water. The overall Upper Humboldt River Basin is at 161% of normal for the long term median for snow water equivalent. Good news for both area reservoirs and anglers this summer.

But its mid-winter and many of our streams are snow and ice bound. If you like to fish streams, what do you do? Look for a tailwater. For those who don’t know, a tailwater is the stream below or downstream of a reservoir dam. In our area, the two main tailwaters are the South Fork of the Humboldt below South Fork Reservoir and the East Fork of the Owyhee below Wildhorse Reservoir.

Why a tailwater? Fish are cold blooded and in the very cold water of winter are lethargic and are much less active. The water that comes out of the dam into the river comes from lower down in the water column. This means that it is warmer than the water in streams that are being fed by snowmelt.

In the warmer water of a tailwater, the fish are more active and will feed more actively year round instead of just the spring thru fall time of more active feeding in a stream that isn’t a tailwater. This also means that the fish grow faster and are in better shape.

The warmer water also means that there will be more open water to fish and flows are generally higher than other streams in the area. In a high snowpack year with reservoirs near capacity, extra water will be released to make room for a fast snowmelt to help control possible downstream flooding. This would give better flows and warmer water to the tailwater.

With long term drought having our reservoirs much lower than capacity, This is probably not going to be as big a factor as it could be. South Fork may or may not release some water this spring, but it is doubtful if Wildhorse will as it went into the winter at around 50% capacity and the basin that feeds the reservoir is not a large one and the snowpack, while above normal, is still lower than that in much of the stare.

When driving along the river below Wildhorse Reservoir on Presidents Day, flows were definitely fishable, and the closer you got to the dam the less ice and more open water there was for fishing. However, on Friday, Feb. 24, the outflow from Wildhorse Dam dropped off significantly so fishing will be more difficult until flows increase.

Flows in the stream below South Fork Reservoir were around 20 cfs on Friday, Feb. 24, and this may be a better bet for anglers not to mention it is closer to Elko.

Very little change here. The ice at Wildhorse is ranging from 15 to 20 inches of ice with three inches to a foot of snow on top depending where upon the lake you are. Ice closer to the dam is a bit porous and there is open water between the old and new dams so anglers should stay away from the dam. Anglers report areas of slush underneath the snow and ATV’s may have some trouble getting around. Slush pockets can be found, mostly where others have drilled holes allowing water up on the ice underneath the snow. Fishing continues to be good for 18- to 20-inch trout that are fat and chunky. Fish up to 25 inches are also being reported. Perch fishing has been slow with few taken. Those that have been caught have been small averaging less than five inches and the bite has been inconsistent. Anglers on the ice should stay far away from the bridge over the Hendricks Arm as recently there was open water there and it has become ice covered with unsafe ice due to recent cold temperatures. Dead sticking worms or PowerBait and jigging gold Kastmasters, jigs, or small spinners tipped with worms or PowerBait three to four feet below the ice in water that is seven to 13 feet deep has been productive for trout. If trout fishing is slow in the spot fishing moving to a different spot often makes a difference. If fishing for perch, look for water ranging between 25 and 35 feet deep and fish just off the bottom using a small piece of worm on a small soft plastic jig. Lift the rod tip up few inches every minute or so in a jigging action to entice the perch. Often there will be a bite as the bait settles down. However, expect fishing for yellow perch through the ice to be extremely slow due to the fishery recovering from the spring 2022 die-off.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The main boat ramp cove and the east side of the reservoir is covered with seven to eight inches of ice with a pressure ridge at the mouth of the cove that should be avoided. Jet Ski Beach and the east side of the lake has ice averaging 12 to 14 inches. The south end where the river enters the reservoir has unsafe ice and should be avoided. There is roughly three to six inches of semi-packed snow on the ice and walking can be slow in spots. Anglers report fair fishing for 14 to 18-inch fish with an occasional 20+ inch fish along Jet Ski Beach and slow fishing on the east side. The bite still tends to be on the tentative side, so anglers should hold onto the rod to be able to set the hook rather quickly. Most anglers were having success with worms, PowerBait or corn, though jigging small jigs and spoons is also producing a few fish. The fish are being caught in spurts with several fish being caught in about a half hour and then a slow period for an hour or two. Fish appear to be hanging in water that is 10 to 12 feet deep or shallower hanging three to six feet below the ice.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No report on the lake itself, but expect very poor road conditions starting at the IL mailboxes and anglers should expect 4WD driving conditions from the mailboxes all the way to the lake. Water conditions here are generally similar to South Fork so there may be ice of variable thicknesses with the good possibility safe ice. Anglers can expect fair to good ice fishing this winter for 12 to 16-inch trout. Use the same techniques and baits as at Wildhorse and South Fork.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is not passable and on Thursday Secret Pass had drifted shut and wasn’t passable. According to NDOT’s road conditions map, Friday morning Secret Pass had reopened, but that could change if the wind picks up. The road through Ruby Valley is snow packed, and in many places only one lane wide with some areas still not plowed. Travel through Ruby Valley is iffy and chances are that getting to the collection ditch at the Refuge may not be doable. Even if you get there, there is no access off the main road and anglers will find deep snow to walk through to the collection ditch. The collection ditch is mostly ice at the north end starting at Bressman cabin. The south end of the ditch has some areas of open water for fishing but lots of snow on the ground making walking difficult. No recent report from anglers due to travel conditions, but at last report fishing was good in the collection ditch. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones should catch fish. Other flies such as copper Johns, leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Expect fair to good fishing for Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. With the colder water temperatures anglers should slow down their presentations as the fish are moving slower this time of year. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait. Wading is not allowed in the ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek has approximately 14 inches of ice with several inches of snow on top. Anglers report fair fishing for 10 to 12-inch chunky trout using worms or PowerBait jigged slowly a few feet below the ice. The road is snow packed and may have drifting. Expect 4WD conditions to the reservoir.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Access to the lake is poor due to snow conditions and the road around the lake wasn’t plowed earlier this week. The lake is only 50% covered in ice and is variable in thickness. Anglers should drill test holes before venturing onto the ice. Anglers can expect to catch eight to 10-inch rainbow or tiger trout.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

No change here as Comins Lake is 100% covered with ice with approximately 19 to 20 inches of good ice in most areas with a few small areas of weak ice. Fishing continues to be good on both the north and south lakes for 14- to 18-inch rainbow trout through the ice with an occasional brown or tiger trout. Nightcrawlers and plastic jigs have consistently produced trout. Northern Pike and bass are also showing up in the creel by jigging Rat-L Traps, flashy spoons, and even nightcrawlers. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the road into Illipah was snowed and drifted in. Access may be possible with 4WD and chains, but travel isn’t recommended at this time. NDOW personnel didn’t reach the lake but at last report the reservoir was covered with 10 to 12 inches of solid ice with snow on top. Anglers should expect to catch 8-to-12-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout. Nightcrawlers, a variety of jigs, and PowerBait are all producing trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, very cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late next spring or early in the summer depending upon snow conditions this year.

STREAMS

Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to road conditions and very deep snow in most areas. Carry chains and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice and deep snow making fishing difficult. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is still more than five feet deep at the Snotel site in the canyon. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is now through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau by anything but a snowmobile and travel is not recommended. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of February 24, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 3.04 cfs below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 63.9 cfs. The Jarbidge River is showing ice, the Bruneau River flowing at 16.1 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 35.6 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 18.0 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 19.8 cfs but mostly ice covered, Cleve Creek showing ice, Steptoe Creek at 1.39 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.13 cfs.