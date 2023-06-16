With all the thunderstorms that have been popping up, it may be time to re-visit water safety when there are storms on the horizon.

Lightning, fishing rods and water are a deadly combination. According to the National Weather Service, lightning killed 26 fishermen between 2006 and 2013. This is the top category for lightning deaths in leisure activities across the United States. Boating ranked third in lightning deaths with 14 people dying when they were struck by lightning while boating.

As a general rule of thumb, if you can hear thunder, lightning is close enough to cause you harm. Lightning may strike your area while the storm may be as far as 10 miles away!

The NWS recommends the 30-30 rule. When you see lightning, start counting. If you hear the thunder before you get to 30, it’s close enough to cause problems.

If you are on the water when you see lightning or hear thunder, put your fishing rod down and head to the nearest shore with a building or hard top vehicle and get inside. You should then wait 30 minutes after the storm passes before venturing outside.

Let’s change the subject to something more fun. Saturday, July 8, the Angel Lake Kids Fishing Derby is returning after a few years hiatus due to Covid. This great event has been going on since the early '90s and has seen thousands of young anglers come together for a morning of both fishing and outdoor education.

As the name implies it is held at beautiful Angel Lake just a few miles out of Wells, about an hour drive from Elko. Besides good fishing, there will be educational booths that include casting, fish ID/cleaning, boating safety, fly tying and a hatchery fish truck filled with fish.

There will be lots of great prizes to be given away at the end of the morning for registered participants. To top it all off, it is generally 10 degrees cooler than here in Elko. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and the fishing begins at 8:30. So, beat the heat and bring the kids out to Angel Lake on July 8.

WILDHORSE

Very little change here as the lake is full and spilling. The water is still flowing into the lake from snowmelt helping to keep the water turbid in the Hendricks and Penrod Arms though it is starting to clear as the snowmelt begins to recede. The area received rainfall earlier this week contributing to the heavy flows into the lake though they are now near normal for this time of year. As you get more towards the middle of the lake and the south and north ends the water does start to clear up. Look for the coves that are closest to the canyon by the dam and the furthest from the inflows of Hot Creek, Penrod and Hendricks Arms where the water is flowing into the lake. Trout fishing is picking up with anglers report fair to good fishing. Bass fishing is still slow to fair. Fly rodders have landed fish stripping buggers and leech patterns. Balanced leeches and chironomid patterns under an indicator are working where the water is clearer. Presentations for those throwing hardware include attractor patterns such as spinners, rooster tails, spoons, Rapalas or panther Martins. Darker colors for both fly and spin fishermen seem to be working better. Worms or PowerBait fished around three feet under a bobber are catching a few fish for bait anglers where the water is clearer though active presentations are producing more fish where the water is muddy. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Wildhorse Reservoir was stocked with approximately 16,000 catfish and 500 wipers two weeks ago. Trout are being stocked as conditions permit.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The lake level hasn’t changed much as they continue to let water out of the dam as there is still a lot of snow in the basin that melts into South Fork. Flows coming into the lake are two times the normal and there is still a lot of snow in the Ruby’s to melt. Anglers should also stay far away from the spillway as there is a lot of water going through it and the current there is very strong. The water is starting to clear and fishing continues to improve as anglers were catching 14- to 20-inch trout both from shore and boats. Bass fishing is fair though it is catch and release only for bass right now. While it is okay to fish for bass, all black bass must be released until July 1. Both lipped and lipless crankbaits have produced bass as well as soft plastics. For fly fishermen targeting trout, buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working in the more turbid water while chironomids, balanced leeches and other nymphs are working in the clear water. Chironomid fishing has been good along Jet Ski Beach and the coves north of it. As the water clears worms and PowerBait are working where the water is clear. Those throwing hardware should be using spinners, rooster tails, Kastmasters or panther Martins. With the discolored water dark colors that provide a good silhouette seem to be working the best. South Fork Reservoir was stocked with 16,000 catfish and 500 wipers last week with trout stocking continuing as conditions permit.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The lake is still spilling. The water clarity is slowly improving and fishing is fair to good for trout and fair for bass. Expect these conditions to continue as long as there are high flows coming into the lake from the above average snow pack. Spin anglers should be using rooster tails, spinners, Rapalas and Kastmasters in flashy or very dark colors. For fly fishermen, flies like wooly buggers and leech patterns are the best bet though chironomids and damselfly nymphs are also taking fish. A few bass are being taken with crankbaits. The road is in fairly good shape going out though there is wash boarding in spots. Wilson was stocked with approximately 15,000 trout a few weeks ago.

WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR

Willow Creek Reservoir is 90% full after being emptied due to dam repairs and the drought. While there probably are few if any catchable sized fish in the reservoir, it was stocked with approximately 4,000 four-to-six inch catfish were stocked here this week. NDOW has plans to plant crappie and bass from other waters when water conditions allow.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is open and the road is in fairly good shape. Surface water temperatures in the south marsh have moved into the 60s with good fishing for bass in unit 21 and off Brown Dike. Access to the collection ditch is good. This should be a good year for bass in the south marsh and for fishing for trout in the collection ditch and spring ponds. Fishing in the collection ditch and spring ponds has been good with recent stocking as well as nice carry over trout from last fall. Trout in the collection ditch have been averaging 14 to 20 inches. Water clarity is improving. Fly anglers have had luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs and gold ribbed hares ear nymphs have also been working. Damselflies and Mayflies should start coming off soon, so damsel nymphs, dries and Mayfly dries may also be part of your arsenal. Spin fishermen should be using spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures. It is artificial presentations only in the collection ditch. Boats with electric motors may now be put on the south marsh. Bass fishing is fair to good depending upon the weather. The stormy afternoons of the past week have slowed bass fishing, but with the forecast for sunny skies and warmer days expect bass fishing to pick up. Dark colored soft plastics with some sparkle have been producing some keeper bass. Popular colors include guacamole, pumpkin, motor oil, black and dark blue. It is averaging about 10 bass per keeper at this time.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The reservoir is full and anglers report fair to good fishing for trout up to 17 inches and bass with a few catfish showing up in the creel. Use the same flies, lures and presentations as at South Fork Reservoir. Aquatic vegetation is starting to grow along the shorelines but is not an issue for access at this time. Jakes Creek was stocked with approximately 3,000 fish a few weeks ago.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek received its spring allotment of 2,050 Rainbow Trout averaging 8.5 inches and 1,517 Tiger Trout averaging 9 inches. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout. The Largemouth Bass population at Cold Creek Reservoir is small and recovering from recent reservoir drawdowns. Although harvest is still allowed, anglers are encouraged to catch and release bass caught until their population is well established in the lake.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. Dam construction is fully underway. Fish stocking will resume once the construction is completed and the lake starts to fill. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

The water continues to be a tea-stained color from the release of tannins due to the rehydration of the vegetation surrounding the lake, though it is starting to clear. Trout and bass fishing were just fair this past week due to the storms that moved through the past week. Expect fishing to pick up as the weather settles. Bass fishing should improve with warmer water temperatures. Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid 60s. Despite slower catch rates anglers can still expect to catch 14- to 18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. Approximately 8,500 Rainbow Trout were stocked this spring averaging 9 inches. Largemouth Bass in the 10- to 13-inch range have been caught using active presentations. Crankbaits seem to be working well. Anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is almost full. Water clarity has improved, and water temperatures are moving into the low 60s. Approximately 8,000 Rainbow Trout averaging 9 inches were stocked into the reservoir this spring. Anglers can expect to catch 8- to 10-inch Rainbow Trout with the occasional carryover trout up to 16 inches. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly rodders have had success with bugger and leech patterns and chironomid fishing is picking up with the improvement in water clarity. The road into Illipah Reservoir does have some minor ruts but otherwise access is good.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is open to Angel Lake and the lake is mostly ice free. However, anglers will still find lots of snow along shorelines limiting access.

ALPINE LAKES

Many of the lakes still have some ice and getting to them is difficult due to snow. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible and a few may not be accessible until August.

STREAMS

Flows in area streams are still well above the long-term median though flows have dropped since last week in most areas except streams coming out of the Ruby’s. Expect above average flows for most of the summer though hopefully become fishable around the 4th of July. Access to many streams can still be difficult due to road conditions and mud or flooding causing travel problems in many areas. Travel off roads is still not recommended at this time. Streams are still turbid which will also add to the difficult fishing conditions. You can get to the Bruneau on the Gold Creek Road though the river is still experiencing some flooding with the high flows. The Jarbidge is over its banks in areas as well. As of the morning of June 16, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 69.8 cfs below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 195 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 172 cfs, the Bruneau River at 235 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 503 cfs, Lamoille Creek a high 346 cfs with some flooding, the South Fork of the Humboldt is also over its banks in areas and is flowing between 850 and 900 cfs, Cleve Creek at 31.9 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 18.4 cfs and Kingston Creek at 37.4 cfs.