What a difference a week makes. Last week South Fork Reservoir was 80% covered in unsafe ice and by Wednesday of this week it was completely ice free. This was the result of the warm spell, the high winds earlier this week, and high river flows entering the lake pushing the ice around.

The high river flows are also bringing large amounts of suspended soils and debris into the reservoir. This can make fishing the reservoir challenging. The upside is that along with the debris comes fish food that is washed into the lake. The downside is that the water is very turbid.

How should an angler fish this type of situation? One way is to use lures or flies that make some commotion that will attract the fish. The lateral line down the body of the fish can pick up the disturbance of the presentation, attracting the fish.

Use a very dark color so that the sun can silhouette the fly or lure in the muddy water or use one with lots of sparkle or shine that will reflect what little sunlight is able to penetrate the turbid water. Vary the retrieve with short stop and go motions and an occasional fast long strip.

Another way to tackle these conditions is to find the edge where the water transitions from muddy to clear. Often fish will hang in the clear water searching for the food that the muddy water holds. Placing the presentation just on the clear side of this edge can be very productive.

Finally, this time of year, the water temperature is well below what is ideal for trout. Trout like temperatures ranging between 56 and 64 degrees. Right now it is in the high 30s to low 40s. The shallower water heats up faster due to sunlight reaching the bottom, warming it and the shallower water a few degrees above the rest of the lake.

Even though it is only a few degrees warmer, trout are sensitive to temperature and will often be cruising this water looking for food. The warmer water will also get the aquatic insects that trout feed upon more active.

The trick with fishing any difficult conditions is to look at them as opportunities. Use the natural biology of the fish and their food source to your advantage.

WILDHORSE

As of the writing of this report, Wildhorse was still almost completely covered in unsafe ice and anglers need to stay off the ice. There was some open water under the bridge in the Hendricks Arm, along the rip rap by the highway on the Penrod Arm and where Hot Creek enters the lake at the south end. The warmer temperatures combined with the rising lake level due to snowmelt should start to open the edges up for open water fishing sometime this week. Fishing open water while there is still ice on the reservoir can be very productive this time of year. Once there is enough open water for fishing, small spinners, rooster tails or panther Martins should work for those throwing hardware. Worms or PowerBait fished around three feet under a bobber is recommended for bait anglers. Fly rodders should have success fishing chironomids, hares ears, pheasant tail nymphs or balanced leeches under an indicator. Black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns can be stripped. The trick will be to keep things shallow and close to shore.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

South Fork is completely ice free and fishing continues to be good here. 14- to 18-inch trout are being caught close to shore in the warmer water by fly fishermen using balanced leeches, wooly buggers and chironomids. The buggers and leeches are working in the turbid water at the south end while the chironomids and other nymphs are working in the clear water found further north in the lake. As the flows in the stream above the reservoir increase, so does the amount of material in the water increase and the open water at the south end of the lake is stained with mud. For spin fishermen, still fishing worms in the stained water conditions is not very effective, so they should be throwing spinners and small lures with a slow retrieve to attract the fish. With the discolored water dark colors that provide a good silhouette seem to be working the best. The clearer water at the north end of the lake is more conducive to bait fishing using worms or PowerBait.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Wilson Reservoir is ice free but the road has some areas that are still quite muddy and 4WD is recommended. No recent reports of how fishing is, but generally after ice out the fishing is good here for 12-to-16 inch trout. The usual small spinners, worms or PowerBait for spin fishermen should be working. For fly fishermen, wooly buggers, leech patterns, chironomids, hares ears and pheasant tail nymphs should all be productive.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Access to Ruby Valley is improving but anglers may want to wait one more week for Mother Nature and the road crews to make the trip easier. The interior Refuge roads were still closed as of Friday, April 14, due to weather related road conditions. Anglers that make it to the refuge will find they have to walk from the main road to the collection ditch due to these road conditions. Parking along the main road is also very limited. Refuge staff are working on the dike roads as the ground firms up and will be posting conditions on their website though it will be a week or so before much headway can be made due to the immense amount of water saturation of the roads and soils. The web address for the refuge is www.fws.gov/refuge/ruby-lake.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

As of Thursday, April 13, Jakes Creek Reservoir was covered with unsafe ice.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir is ice free and filling up nicely. The main reservoir is filling up and backing into the middle pond. Water temperatures are in the mid-30s. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Comins Lake is still 90+% covered with ice. Ice conditions should be considered unsafe and anglers are advised not to access the lake. Sections of the ice are beginning to pull away from the western shoreline. However at this time, there is no fishable water open. With the increases in daytime high temperatures as well as warmer overnight lows, Comins Lake could open up relatively quickly. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is still 95% covered with ice and should be considered unsafe for ice fishing. The ice is receding from the shoreline, but no angling opportunity is available at this time. With the increases in daytime high temperatures as well as warmer overnight lows, Illipah Reservoir could open up relatively quickly. The road into Illipah Reservoir is open and navigable, however some sections are muddy with water running over the road in places.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Avalanche danger continues to be high in the Ruby Mountains and those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice and snow covered. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible.

STREAMS

Stream flows have increased substantially with the warmer weather and are flowing well above the long term median making them very difficult to fish. Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to road conditions and either deep snow or mud in most areas. Travel is not recommended off most paved roads at this time. Carry chains, tow chain or rope and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice, snow, and mud along with very high flows to making fishing difficult. Streams will be turbid which will also add to the difficult fishing conditions. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is still more than five feet deep at the lower Snotel site in the canyon and more than 10 feet deep as you get past the end of the road. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau due to snow and muddy conditions and travel is not recommended. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of the morning of April 13, the East Fork of the Owyhee had minimal flows below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was ripping along at 460 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 33.3 cfs, the Bruneau River roaring along at 700 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek 578 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 28.3 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 600 cfs, Cleve Creek at 31.9 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 9.46 cfs and Kingston Creek at 7.56 cfs.