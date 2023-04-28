Can you say 80 degrees? The forecast daytime high temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday is forecast to be in the low 80s for much of northeastern Nevada. That’s 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Combine the warm temperatures and snowpack that is more than 200% of the long-term median in our basins and you have flood watches and warnings for much of northern Nevada.

Elko County is under a flood watch through May 3, while parts of the lower Humboldt River system are under a flood warning. A flood watch means it may or may not happen and residents need to be on the watch. A flood warning means that minor flooding is likely to happen. The flood warning for the lower Humboldt runs from Palisade through Battle Mountain and on to Winnemucca. At this time it appears that only minor flooding is forecast, but that could change.

What does this mean for anglers? First in areas where it is flooding, stay away. Too many things can go wrong. If along streams that aren’t flooding, anglers need to be aware that flooding could happen and have an escape route, both a walking and a driving plan, in the event that flooding does occur.

Overnight lows are forecast to be above freezing so melting will continue to occur during the night. Very warm afternoon temperatures will increase the melting of the snow and flows in our streams will be higher in the afternoon and early evening.

Finally, with the high flows, there will be lots of “junk” in the water. Everything from mud, rocks, sticks and logs to even chunks of ice can be flowing down the streams. They are very muddy and fishing is very difficult. Head to one of the lakes in your area and fish there for a better chance of catching fish and staying safe.

WILDHORSE

As of Thursday this week, the lake was approximately 90% ice covered with very unsafe ice and there was some open water for fishing. The south end of the lake has opened up but the shorelines are extremely muddy and it is almost impossible to access this area. Penrod Arm was mostly ice free with water flowing heavily through the culvert into the lake bringing lots of mud into the lake. Hendrix Arm has some open water under the bridge, but it wasn’t fishable as there was unsafe ice along the shorelines between shore and the open water. There was also a bit of open water along the highway between Hendrix Arm and the dam. With this weekend’s high temperatures and a front bringing high winds in early next week, the ice could come off rather quickly here. In the arms where snow melt is flowing in, the water is very turbid. Shorelines with some open water have fairly clear water and fishing should be better along the ice edges there. Presentations to try include small spinners, rooster tails or panther Martins for those throwing hardware. Worms or PowerBait fished around three feet under a bobber is recommended for bait anglers. Fly rodders should have success fishing chironomids, hares ears, pheasant tail nymphs or balanced leeches under an indicator. Black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns can be stripped. No black bass may be kept until July 1.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The spillway gates were opened last week to keep the lake from filling any further so that it can handle the big flush of water that will come off the record snowpack in the Ruby Mountains. This is to help control flows downstream to minimize damage due to flooding. The downside to this is the current created the length of the lake is bringing off color water throughout most of the lake. Surface water temperatures were in the high 40s late this week. Fishing picked up a bit this week after last week’s slump and anglers were catching 14-to-18-inch trout close to shore at the northern end of the lake where the water is a bit clearer. The buggers, leeches and balanced leeches are working in the more turbid water while the chironomids and other nymphs are working in the clear water found further north in the lake. For spin fishermen, still fishing worms in the stained water conditions is not very effective, so they should be throwing spinners and small lures with a slow retrieve to attract the fish. With the discolored water dark colors that provide a good silhouette seem to be working the best. The clearer water at the north end of the lake is more conducive to bait fishing using worms or PowerBait. It will be a few weeks before the bass are on their beds for spawning. No black bass may be kept until July 1.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Wilson Reservoir is ice free and the road is in fairly good shape for this time of year. The lake is filling and should spill this year. Currently the lake is stained due to the snow melt which is slowing fishing just a bit. Fishing has been fair for 12-to-14 inch fish for fly fishermen using leech patterns or chironomids. The usual small spinners, worms or PowerBait for spin fishermen should be working. For fly fishermen, wooly buggers, leech patterns, chironomids, hares ears and pheasant tail nymphs should all be productive.

RUBY LAKE NWR

The road is now passable and while dry, is rough in places so take it slow. Surface water temperature at the main boat ramp is in the high 40s. The collection ditch should be ice free after this week’s high temperatures. Access to the collection ditch has improved as many of the roads off the main road have been cleared by the Refuge staff though access to the fingers area is still not good. Water, water everywhere. This should be a good year for the marsh and for fishing for trout here. Bass fishing may get a bit later start than normal due to colder water temperatures from the large snowpack. The water in the collection ditch is stained from the snow melt bringing muddy water and fly anglers will probably have the best luck stripping wooly buggers, leeches or small streamers. Spin fishermen should be using dark colored or very shiny spinners, Kastmasters, panther Martins and other small lures.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek has some open water for fishing, but still has a fair amount of unsafe ice covering it. Once it is ice free, spring is a great time to fish this lake from shore before the aquatic weeds begin to choke the shoreline. Expect fair to good fishing for trout right after ice out.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir is ice free and filling up nicely. The main reservoir is filling up and backing into the middle pond. Water temperatures are in the mid-30s. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout and 8-to-10-inch Tiger Trout.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Comins Lake is ice free though the water is turbid. Anglers report fair fishing due to the muddy water conditions. Expect it to pick up quickly as the mud settles out of the lake. Anglers can expect to catch 14-to-18-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout and possibly a Tiger Trout. The spawn is getting started for Northern Pike and anglers are encouraged to target Northern Pike while they are fishing. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is 100% open water and ~75% of capacity. Angling should be good, however the water is murky with recent snowpack runoff. Anglers can expect to catch 8-to-10-inch Rainbow Trout. A variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners should produce trout for anglers. Fly fishermen should have luck with dark colored wooly buggers, leeches, chironomids and small nymphs. The road into Illipah Reservoir does have some minor ruts but otherwise access is good.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. The lake is not expected to be ice free until late June.

ALPINE LAKES

Avalanche danger continues to be high in the Ruby Mountains and those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice and snow covered. With the snowpack expect a very late start to summer fishing at the high elevation lakes. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible.

STREAMS

Flows are well above normal for this time of year and streams are almost impossible to fish with minor flooding occurring in many areas. Expect flows to increase as the daytime highs in the area are forecast to be in the 80s this weekend. Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to road conditions and either deep snow, mud or even flooding causing travel problems. Travel is not recommended off most paved roads at this time. Carry chains, tow chain or rope and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. Streams will be turbid which will also add to the difficult fishing conditions. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau due to snow and muddy conditions and travel is not recommended. The Bruneau is experiencing minor flooding at this time. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of the morning of April 28, the East Fork of the Owyhee had minimal flows below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City was flowing at 836 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 74.7 cfs, the Bruneau River out of control at a whopping 1,120 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek 628 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 43.9 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 420 cfs, Cleve Creek at 36.8 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 14.9 cfs and Kingston Creek at 9.21 cfs.