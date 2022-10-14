Joe's Fishing Hole: Fly-tying clinic registration open

The last couple of weeks we talked about how important chironomids are in a trout’s diet in the fall. But other macroinvertebrates also come into play this time of year. Most of Elko County has yet to see a hard freeze event though we are in the middle of October a month later than the average first frost date.

Grasshoppers are at the end of their season, but I found one in my garden earlier this week. Trout are used to seeing them and even though they aren’t really a food source right now, hopper patterns will still work.

Caddis flies hatch into the fall and fishing October caddis nymphs and elk hair caddis dries can be productive on the small streams that are still fishable.

Beetles and ants can be found throughout much of the year and in a study done in redband waters in northern Elko County a few years ago ants made up a majority of the diet in late summer for the native redband trout. I never go anywhere without ant patterns and when all else fails, I will put an ant on.

As the water cools, aquatic vegetation starts to die off. The scuds (think very small fresh water shrimp) and leeches live in this vegetation and as it dies, they head out looking for new homes. Trout will key on these two food sources, especially in our reservoirs and lakes. Leech and scud patterns fished along the edges of dying weed beds can be very productive in the fall.

Spin fishermen reading are probably thinking, “How does this help me?” You can fish flies with a spinning rod using a clear bubble that you can fill with a bit of water and tie a fly a few feet past it. The bubble will give the weight needed to cast the fly out to the area you want to fish.

For those of you who have always wanted to learn to tie flies, the Nevada Department of Wildlife will be starting its winter fly tying classes on Wednesday, November 2 at the Elko NDOW office east of town. The classes will run every Wednesday, except for holiday weeks from 7:00 to 8:30 pm into early March. There is no charge, materials are provided and there are a limited number of fly tying kits available for loan. Go to www.ndow.org/learn-discover/outdoor-education/ to sign up or call or text 775-934-4565 to get more information.

WILDHORSE

Water temperatures have finally dropped into the high 50s and trout fishing has picked up for both boaters and shore anglers. There is still suspended algae in the water, but the skim of algae along the shorelines is dissipating. Water level is below 50% and boaters should take care around the island off of the state park boat ramp, in the canyon and as they approach any shoreline. Shore anglers are starting to report good fishing for trout and boat anglers report good fishing trolling flies and gold alligator lures and spoons fished three to five feet deep. The trout appear to be hanging between four and eight feet below the surface and are averaging 14 to 19 inches. Shore anglers are having success with rooster tails, spoons and inflated worms or worms with marshmallows fished off the bottom. A few are being taken with a worms fished under a bobber. Bass fishing has slowed from the peak during the summer but a few are still being caught using soft plastics and crankbaits around structure. The riprap along the highway in the Penrod arm is a good place for bass. Perch fishing is slow due to the die-off earlier in the year. An occasional perch is being taken jigging or using bait near the bottom. Trout anglers report success using black wooly buggers or leeches fished with a sinking line as well as with chironomids under an indicator. PT nymphs, gold ribbed hares ears and red copper Johns should also produce fish. For wipers, target the mouths of Penrod and Hendricks arms on the north east side of the lake though expect wiper fishing to be slow to fair. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches and five trout with no minimum size.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The surface water temperature was right at 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon at the main boat ramp. The lake still has a large amount of suspended algae, but the skim of algae along the shorelines is disappearing. Fishing for bass has slowed and trout fishing has picked up. Fishing has been good for 15-to 20-inch trout for spin, bait and fly rodders from boats and float tubes and fair to good for shore anglers. However, shore anglers are reporting good success along the northern shores of the lake and along Jet Ski Beach. Bass fishing has slowed but can still be caught along the dam and other structures using soft plastics, crankbaits and drop shotting. Wiper fishing has been good for those anglers that know how to target them. The key to wipers is covering a lot of water until you find a school of them. Fly fishermen report that fishing for trout has been good using a sinking line with buggers or leeches. Black or red snow cones with white beads and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under an indicator have also been working. Flashback pheasant tail nymphs, red copper Johns, hares ears and scud patterns along the weed bed edges should produce some fish. Spin fishermen have had good luck from shore using rainbow trout colored rooster tails, small spoons and minnow imitations. Boaters will do well trolling these same patterns as well as flashers tipped with worms. Inactive fishing with worms and PowerBait has been just fair. With the water level down approximately four feet from spring, the only boat ramp that is usable is the main boat ramp on the east side of the lake. The limit is one black bass and one white bass hybrid with a minimum size of 15 inches and five trout with no minimum size.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The water level is low but fishing conditions at Wilson are similar to South Fork with trout fishing starting to pick up and bass fishing starting to slow down. Surface water temperatures are right around 60 degrees. There is still a fair amount of algae and weeds. Shore fishing has picked up and fishing from a boat or float tube has been good. Use the same techniques as at South Fork Reservoir. Fly fishermen seem to be having the best luck using leeches, wooly buggers and chironomids. Bass fishing has slowed. Again, anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir, dark soft plastic grubs and crankbaits. With low water conditions the boat ramp is unusable so canoes, small cartopper boats amd float tubes are the way to go for those wanting to get on the water.

RUBY LAKE NWR

The water level is low in the south marsh and the Narciss boat ramp is unusable, though the main boat ramp is. Surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 50s and the bass bite is slow but the trout bite is picking up. Bass fishing is almost done for the year here. With the cooler water temperatures the best bass fishing is in the afternoons. Minimum keeper size is 10 inches. Most of the keepers are on the small size ranging between 10 and 12 inches. Soft plastic grubs in blue, black or purple and rigged weedless seemed to work the best but really slow the presentation down. Fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch trout and it is improving. NDOW has started stocking the collection ditch with trout. Dry flies are continuing to work though hoppers are phasing out but trout are still used to seeing them. Based on the weather forecast, this should continue for at least the next week. Hoppers, yellow stimulators and yellow elk hair caddis have all produced fish and should until we have a hard freeze. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, red butt buzzers, chironocones and ice cream cones will catch fish. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, #16-18 PT nymphs and scuds fished under an indicator are recommended. Like the south marsh, the weeds are thick in places in the collection ditch though starting to recede with the cooler temperatures. Fishing subsurface flies is limited to those areas of the ditch that are deeper and have less vegetative growth. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors as well as small minnow imitations. The collection ditch is artificial lures only, no bait.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The water level is low and weedy which is normal but making shore fishing difficult. Surface water temperatures are in the high 50s. The bass bite is slow with the cooler temperatures for eight to 12-inch bass using soft plastic dark colored grubs and spinnerbaits. Trout fishing is picking up and is fair to good from a float tube or small boat. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Just get the presentation down deep to the cooler water. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or wine buggers and leeches.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid 60s and fishing has improved for eight to 10 inch rainbow and tiger trout. The usual assortment of nymphs and chironomids as well as leech patterns are the best bet for fly rodders. Bait fisherman are having luck with worms or PowerBait and spin anglers are doing well with small spinners. Fishing for Largemouth Bass will be slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters but there are a few bass left in the reservoir. NDOW will continue to work to rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this fall. Anglers are asked to return bass to the reservoir to help with the bass population for the future.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the low 60s and trout fishing is improving. Trout are averaging 14 to 18 inches in size. Bass fishing is slowing with the cooling water temperatures. The lake is still weedy and has a fair amount of algae especially at the south end making fishing difficult there. Nightcrawlers have been working for trout though anglers have also been catching fish using PowerBait. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns on a sinking line are also productive for trout and a few bass. Black or red snow cones, with a white bead, and contrasting red or black wire ribbing, fished under indicators have been productive. A few bass are still hitting on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and minnow imitations though anglers should slow down the retrieve as the water cools. Bass are averaging nine to 12 inches. Pike fishing is fair, but should pick up in a few weeks as the water continues to cool. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

Water levels here are recovering from seasonal irrigation lows and surface temperatures are in the high 50s. Fishing has been fair to good for eight-to-12 inch rainbow trout and improving, A few brown trout are being caught. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters for those throwing hardware should work. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns are working for trout. Brown trout have moved into the creek above the reservoir for the fall spawn and fishing near where the creek empties into the lake could be good for browns. Fishing the creek should also be productive for the brown trout.

ANGEL LAKE

Little to no change here as anglers continue to report good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal or wooly buggers as well as black leech patterns. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs, gold ribbed hare’s ears and soft hackles under an indicator or dry fly should also work. Dry flies may still be productive on warmer sunny afternoons. Popular patterns include parachute Adams, black gnats, yellow stimulators, elk hair caddis and grasshoppers. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms about five feet under a bobber or PowerBait fished off the bottom. The backside of the lake along the rock walls and submerged boulders seems to be the best area for catching fish. Expect air temperatures in the 30s in the morning so bring a jacket.

ALPINE LAKES

The road into Lamoille Canyon is open all the way to the trailhead and the fall colors are incredible. Night time air temperatures are dropping into the 30s at the higher elevations and appropriate clothing is necessary. Expect the possibility of skim ice in the morning at the higher elevation lakes. Fishing is good using sub-surface presentations such as small spinners, worms and small crystal buggers and leech patterns as the trout are preparing for the long winter under the ice. Trout are still hitting some dry flies however, but not as often as in the past few weeks. Dries that work best seem to have either red or yellow in them. Hoppers, bees, yellow stimulators and red or yellow humpies are all worth a try. When all else fails try small ant patterns fished close to shore by overhanging brush or rock walls. While it is a very hard hike into Verdi, fly fishing has been good for 10-to-15-inch cutthroat using terrestrials such as grasshopper, bee and ant patterns as well as the usual assortment of nymphs. Fishing at Lamoille and Island Lakes have been fair as they get the most pressure. Currently Favre, Overland, and Robinson have reports of good catch rates. Now is a great time to visit the Lamoille Canyon as the temperatures are cooler and the trees are brightly colored. Robinson Lake has been good for brook trout averaging eight to nine inches with a few fish pushing 12 inches. Overland Lake has been fishing well, though the brookies are stunted here averaging six to seven inches. The further you get from the trailhead the better the fishing. Nymphs under an indicator or dry fly are also effective.

STREAMS

As the plants go into dormancy for the fall, they use less water and some groundwater is released into the streams helping flows just a bit. Some streams such as Steptoe Creek and the Bruneau River are low enough that fishing is very difficult. Lamoille Creek is flowing under half of the long-term median but is fishable in spots. The road into Lamoille Canyon is still open and the fall colors are in their full glory now. Just a few cfs of water is coming out of the Wildhorse Dam and the tailwater is difficult to fish due to this. However, some of the larger pools downstream and near Wildhorse Crossing Campground have produced 12 to 15-inch wild rainbows using dry flies and small streamers. As of October 14, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 3 to 8 cfs, the Bruneau River at 5.65 cfs, the Jarbidge at 4.1 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 30.3 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 3.18 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 1 to 5 cfs, Cleve Creek at 2.72 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.74 cfs and Kingston Creek at 1.98 cfs. Most of eastern Nevada’s creeks are very low and fishing is difficult except in the pools, beaver ponds and springheads.