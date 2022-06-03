Joe's Fishing Hole: Free Fishing Day June 11

With the warmer weather upon us, many of us will be hitting the water this summer. The great weather also means lots of boats on the water. Boat launch areas and popular beaches may become congested and boaters should know some of the basic rules of safely operating their vessels.

Every operator of a watercraft is responsible for avoiding a collision. If operating a power-driven vessel, you must give way to a vessel that is not underway such as a boat that is anchored or is disabled. You must also give way to sailing vessels, or a vessel that is towing or a vessel that is powered by oars. If operating a sailing vessel you must give way to a vessel that is disabled or towing.

When two power driven vessels are approaching each other head on, you give way to starboard (to the right). When following and passing another power-driven vessel, you may pass to either the starboard (right) or port (left) sides of the vessel being passed. To signal your intention, one toot of the horn or whistle indicates you will go to the starboard side and two toots of the horn or whistle indicate that you will go to the port side.

If two boats are crossing paths, the boat on the starboard side continues its original path, while the boat on the port side gives way. This is just like two cars coming to an uncontrolled intersection at the same time.

Remember to always operate your vessel at a safe speed for the conditions. If visibility is impaired due to darkness or fog, slow down considerably. Observe no-wake buoys. These will generally be found near boat ramps, beaches used for swimming and on parts of the lake that are often used by anglers in human-powered craft.

Give shore anglers plenty of room for fishing. Realize that Personal Water Crafts (PWCs) and boats don’t stop or turn like a car does. They must be under power to turn and when powering down to stop, the boat will continue in the direction it was going for a bit. So, anticipate and give yourself plenty of room to turn or stop.

Next Saturday, June 11 is Free Fishing Day. This is the one day of the year that anglers may fish without a license, though all regulations and limits apply. In the Eastern Region, NDOW will be hosting non-competitive kids fishing derbies that day at the Chinese Gardens Nature Study Area in Carlin and at Cave Lake near Ely. The event is open to children 15 or younger, though the whole family is encouraged to fish. Fishing and activities start at 8:30 and end at 11:30, though you can continue to fish after the event is over.

At Carlin participants will receive free fishing rods while supplies last and there will be a free t-shirt decorating booth. At Cave Lake there will be a drawing for prizes after the event. There will be NDOW staff and volunteers to help those new to fishing. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

WILDHORSE

The perch die-off is continuing at Wildhorse Reservoir but it doesn’t appear to be affecting trout or other species. Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) biologists have taken biological samples for testing to try to find the cause of the die-off. Anglers report that fishing from shore has slowed but for those who can get on the water either in a float tube or boat success has been better but not as good as it has been. Perch fishing has been poor. Bass fishing is starting to pick up and anglers report some nice bass, though they must be immediately returned to the lake until July 1. The same fly patterns continue to work as fly fishermen are having some success with wine colored leech patterns as well as wine or red chironomids. Olive, wine and black/blood leeches and buggers have also produced a few fish. For bait anglers try fishing an inflated worm a few feet off the bottom using a slip sinker in water that is eight to 12 feet deep. Another option would be to roll some PowerBait to make a bell shape and fish it in a similar fashion to the inflated worm using a slip sinker and it will float up a couple of feet above the bottom. Make sure to dip the PowerBait in the water for a few seconds after it is on the hook to “gel” it up so it doesn’t come off the hook when casting. Wildhorse was stocked with 10,000 trout in early April, approximately 5,000 trout in May and 500 wipers a few weeks ago. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Please return all black bass to the lake as soon as they are caught.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures have moved into the low 60s and fishing for bass has been good. Fishing has been fair to good for trout depending upon the day for spin, bait and fly rodders. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off the bottom about 20-30 feet from shore in six to 10 feet of water. Fly fishermen report that fishing has also been fair to good for trout in the 15 to 20-inch range. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator. Black or red snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing have also been working. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns as well as damselfly nymphs are other patterns to try. Male bass have transitioned from the deeper water to the spawning beds hanging so please give them a break and don’t fish the beds. Chartreuse was working for the wipers and chartreuse or light olive appeared to be working for black bass. South Fork was stocked with 500 wipers and 10,000 catfish a few weeks ago. It has also been stocked with approximately 41,000 trout this spring. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Return them to the water as soon as they are caught.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Fishing for trout continues to be good for fly fishermen using leech, wooly buggers and chironomids as surface water temperatures have moved into the low 60s. Bass are becoming active and showing up in the creel. Anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir. With the low water levels and lack of snow pack, the lake is not going to spill this year. Wilson was planted with approximately 12,000 trout this spring. The boat ramp is still not useable due to water levels and probably won’t be useable at all this summer.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Not much has changed as far as fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch fish depending upon the day and location. The wind is also playing a part in the fishing. Best days seem to be when there are light to moderate winds to break the surface up, but not so strong as to interfere with casting. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Stripping damselfly nymphs should also be effective. Very small dry flies have also been effective on warmer afternoons. Size 16 to 20 elk hair caddis, blue winged olives, ants and Griffith’s gnats should all be effective. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors. A few fish are being caught near the main boat ramp and in Unit 21. It is still a bit cold for bass. Approximately 6,600 trout have been stocked at the main boat ramp and 6,100 trout in the collection ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The lake is full, surface water temperatures have climbed into the low 60s with no weeds yet and anglers are catching trout up to16 inches. With the warmer water expect bass to be active. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches. The lake was stocked with approximately 3,000 trout the last week of April.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

The lake has filled nicely and stocking resumed this spring at Cold Creek Reservoir with approximately 8,000 trout, so anglers can expect to catch hatchery size, 8-to-10-inch rainbows. Fishing for Largemouth Bass will be slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters but there are a few bass left in the reservoir. NDOW will continue to work to rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this summer.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures are in the low 60s and fishing continues to be good for quality 15 to 18 inch rainbow trout and fair to good for bass. With the spring stocking expect to also catch eight to 10 inch trout. Although not as common anglers will be to catch Brown Trout and Tiger Trout in the lake. These fish are currently running between 12 and 16 inches, however there is potential to hook into a 20+ inch Brown Trout. Nightcrawlers have been working for trout though anglers have also been doing well using PowerBait. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout. With water temperatures in the low 60s the Largemouth Bass are on the bite and more active than in early May. Bass are hitting on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and lures. Northern Pike fishing appears to be picking up in recent weeks, with a handful of 20-to-24-inch pike being caught. Spinning tackle has produced the best results for pike. Anglers please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike. The lake has been stocked with approximately 14,900 trout this spring.

ILLIPAH

Surface water temperatures have moved into the low 60s and fishing has been fair to good for eight to 10 inch stocked trout with an occasional larger carryover fish. With the dry conditions, irrigation has started and the water level at this reservoir is starting to drop. Anglers will do well with a variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns (midge larva) are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns should also catch trout. For a change of pace anglers should try fishing Illipah Creek for brown trout. Spring stocking is complete here with Illipah having been stocked with approximately 13,000 trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is open and the lake is ice free. Last week’s stormy windy conditions took the lake from 90% ice covered on Tuesday to completely ice free by Saturday. Surface water temperatures were around 45 degrees this week and anglers report good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal buggers. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms under a bobber.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are starting to thaw but there has been no report from anglers in the high country as there is still snow above 8,000 feet. Expect snow or muddy travel conditions to the high lakes and depending upon elevation and exposure some are still ice covered.

STREAMS

Stream flows are showing mixed results with some up but most down compared to last week in eastern Nevada and are still well below normal. The peak snowmelt is over, so expect decreasing flows over the next week with dry weather conditions forecast for eastern Nevada. In White Pine County, most streams have changed little and shouldn’t change much as there is little snowpack left to melt. As of June 3, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City gauging station was flowing at a very fishable 108 cfs, the Bruneau River flowing was at 127 cfs which is still a bit high for fishing, the Jarbidge at an unfishable 123 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 343 cfs, Lamoille Creek at an unfishable 121 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt 160 cfs but well below the median of 550 cfs for this time of year, Cleve Creek at 5.1 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.3 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.3 cfs.

