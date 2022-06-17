Joe's Fishing Hole: Free fly fishing clinic at South Fork on June 23 & 25

Last week we talked about fishing edges in a reservoir using South Fork as an example. To continue that discussion we will expand upon the edges in a reservoir.

As the water warms and the days get longer, aquatic vegetation starts to grow and often grows quickly. In most lakes, the majority of the vegetation grows in relatively shallow water. The edges of these vegetation beds or mats are great places to fish. If you look closely, you will often see “lanes” in the mats. These are also great edges to fish.

While we talked about shorelines and quick depth changes in bottom as edges, another edge is where different soils or rocky areas that are adjacent to soil bottoms occur. This can often make one area warmer or cooler than another. Trout are very much in touch with temperature being able to sense water that is as little as one tenth of a degree in difference.

The old river channel from before the dam was built is another edge to fish at South Fork. Especially at the south end of the lake where the river enters the lake and there is a current. With the current water level at South Fork, the depth is about 10 to 11 feet along the edge of the channel and then dips to 13 to 14 feet when you get into the channel by the no wake buoy line. Criss cross these depth changes with your presentation and you should start to get fish.

On another note, if you have ever wanted to try fly fishing, now is your chance. Then Nevada Department of Wildlife will be holding a free stream fly fishing clinic next week and as of the writing of this report there was still room. The class is open to students 12 and older though those under 16 need to be accompanied by and adult. NDOW has equipment for participants to borrow so you don’t have to buy a bunch of gear to give it a try. For more information go to www.ndow.org and go to the education page or go to NDOW’s Facebook page and click on the link for upcoming events.

WILDHORSE

Anglers report that trout fishing from shore has slowed but for those who can get on the water either in a float tube or boat success has been better but not as good as it has been. Perch fishing has been poor due to the die-off though a few are being reported in the creel with few to no perch being reported in the creel. Bass fishing has picked up and anglers report some nice bass, though they must be immediately returned to the lake until July 1. Windy conditions seem to provide better fishing success for trout than calm conditions though the winds forecast for this weekend may make it dangerous to be on the water. For trout, the same fly patterns continue to work as fly fishermen are having some success with wine colored leech patterns as well as wine or red chironomids. Olive, wine and black/blood leeches and buggers have also produced a few fish. For bait anglers try fishing an inflated worm a few feet off the bottom using a slip sinker in water that is eight to 12 feet deep. Another option would be to roll some PowerBait to make a bell shape and fish it in a similar fashion to the inflated worm using a slip sinker and it will float up a couple of feet above the bottom. Make sure to dip the PowerBait in the water for a few seconds after it is on the hook to “gel” it up so it doesn’t come off the hook when casting. Wildhorse was stocked with 10,000 trout in early April, approximately 5,000 trout in May and 500 wipers a few weeks ago. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Please return all black bass to the lake as soon as they are caught.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures are in the mid-60s and fishing for bass has been good. With the warmer temperatures and sunny days expect the algae to get thicker and the weed beds at the south end of the lake to start forming. Fishing has been fair to good for trout depending upon the day for spin, bait and fly rodders. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off the bottom about 20-30 feet from shore in six to 10 feet of water. Fly fishermen report that fishing has also been fair to good for trout in the 15 to 20-inch range. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator. Black or red snow cones with a white bead and contrasting red or black wire ribbing have also been working. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns as well as damselfly nymphs are other patterns to try. Mayflies are starting to appear so the usual Mayfly patterns such as pale morning duns (PMD’s), Adams, light Cahills and blue winged olives should work. Spin fishermen should be using gold colored spinners or lures for trout. Male bass on the spawning beds so please give them a break and don’t fish the beds. If fishing for bass, fish the deeper transition water just offshore. Chartreuse was working for the wipers and chartreuse or light olive appeared to be working for black bass. South Fork was stocked with 500 wipers and 10,000 catfish a few weeks ago. It has also been stocked with approximately 41,000 trout this spring. No black bass may be kept until July 1. Return them to the water as soon as they are caught.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Very little change here. Fishing for trout continues to be good for fly fishermen using leech, wooly buggers and chironomids as surface water temperatures have moved into the mid to high 60s. Damselfly nymphs should be tried as well. Mayflies are starting to hatch so pale morning duns (PMD’s), Adams and other Mayfly dries and emergers should start working. Bass are active and showing up in the creel. Anglers should use the same presentations, colors and techniques that are being used at South Fork Reservoir. With the low water levels and lack of snow pack, the lake is not going to spill this year. Wilson was planted with approximately 12,000 trout this spring. The boat ramp is still not useable due to water levels and probably won’t be useable at all this summer.

RUBY LAKE NWR

The electric motor boat opener was this past Wednesday and there was a good turnout of anglers on that day. A lot of bass were caught but not a lot of keepers, though a few anglers showed up with two-to-three-pound bass. Many anglers report catching as many as 50 bass but only six to eight keepers, so it seems to be averaging around 10 bass per keeper bass. Bass less than 10 inches must be released. Soft plastic grubs in blue, black or purple seemed to work the best. A few very nice trout averaging around 20 inches were caught in the ski pond. Not much has changed as far as fishing conditions in the collection ditch have been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch fish depending upon the day and location. Anglers report catching small bass in unit 21, along the dikes and at the main boat ramp. The wind is also playing a part in the fishing. Best days seem to be when there are light to moderate winds to break the surface up, but not so strong as to interfere with casting. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Stripping damselfly nymphs should also be effective. Dry flies have also been effective on warmer afternoons. Size 12 to 18 elk hair caddis, blue winged olives (size 14 to 18), ants (size 12 to 16) and Griffith’s gnats (size 14 to 18) should all be effective. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors. Approximately 6,600 trout have been stocked at the main boat ramp and 6,100 trout in the collection ditch.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The lake is full, surface water temperatures have climbed into the mid-60s with a few weeds and anglers are catching trout up to 16 inches. Expect the weeds to start growing and shore access will soon be limited. With the warmer water expect bass to be active. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice for trout, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hare’s ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches. The lake was stocked with approximately 3,000 trout the last week of April.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

The lake has filled nicely and stocking resumed this spring at Cold Creek Reservoir with approximately 8,000 trout, so anglers can expect to catch hatchery size, 8-to-10-inch rainbows. Fishing for Largemouth Bass will be slow because the drawdowns over the last few winters but there are a few bass left in the reservoir. NDOW will continue to work to rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this summer.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures are in the mid to high 60s and fishing is fair to good for quality 15-to-18-inch rainbow trout and fair to good for bass. With the spring stocking expect to also catch eight-to-10-inch trout. Although not as common, anglers will be to catch Brown Trout and Tiger Trout in the lake. These fish are currently running between 12 and 16 inches, however there is potential to hook into a 20+ inch Brown Trout. Nightcrawlers have been working for trout though anglers have also been doing well using PowerBait. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout. Damselfly nymphs are becoming active and will soon be hatching. Bass fishing has been good and they are hitting on soft plastic worms and grubs in a variety of colors as well as swimbaits and lures. Northern Pike fishing appears to be picking up in recent weeks, with a handful of 20-to-24-inch pike being caught. Spinning tackle has produced the best results for pike. Anglers please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike. The lake has been stocked with approximately 14,900 trout this spring.

ILLIPAH

Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid-60s and fishing has been fair to good for eight to 10 inch stocked trout with an occasional larger carryover fish. With the dry conditions, irrigation has started and the water level at this reservoir is continuing to drop. Anglers will do well with a variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns (midge larva) are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns should also catch trout. For a change of pace anglers should try fishing Illipah Creek for brown trout. Spring stocking is complete here with Illipah having been stocked with approximately 13,000 trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is open and the lake is ice free. Anglers continue to report good fishing for both rainbow and tiger trout on small black or olive crystal or wooly buggers as well as black leeches. Chironomids, pheasant tail nymphs, gold ribbed hare’s ears and soft hackles under an indicator should also work. Spin fishermen should try small gold or silver spinners. Bait anglers should have some luck with worms under a bobber.

ALPINE LAKES

With the warm weather and wind, the snow has quickly receded and quite a few lakes have open water. Generally fishing is good right after ice out. However, hikers and anglers can still expect snow or muddy travel conditions to the high lakes especially in areas that don’t get as much sun. Depending upon elevation and exposure some lakes may still be ice covered.

STREAMS

With the lack of snow, stream flows are dropping quickly and many are now fishable. However, they may still be turbid. With the poor snowpack and the unusually warm spring, anglers should take advantage of early summer conditions while they can. Expect very low stream flows later this summer. As of June 16, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 91.8 cfs below the dam as the irrigation season gets going, but drops to approximately 73 cfs by the time it reaches Mountain City. The Bruneau River flowing was at 79.6 cfs and is fishable, the Jarbidge at 77.1 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek down 100 cfs from last week at 164 cfs, Lamoille Creek still unfishable at 158 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 118 cfs but well below the median of 450 cfs for this time of year, Cleve Creek at 4.1 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.3 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.7 cfs.

