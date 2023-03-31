Mother Nature is telling us all “April Fools!” as this record setting winter continues to hang on with a large dump of some very wet snow this past week. And while this weekend’s forecast calls for daytime highs in the low to mid-40’s and partly cloudy skies on Saturday, starting Monday rain and snow move back into northeastern Nevada with daytime highs back below freezing early next week!

Last week we discussed how late the ice is hanging around our area reservoirs and little has changed this week except at South Fork where the ice has receded a bit at the south end. This week there was about 20 feet of open water along Jet Ski Beach to the inlet and anglers were catching a few fish. But most of the rest of the waters in our area are still completely covered in ice.

Anglers are chomping at the bit to go fishing, but with very little open water what can we do? Get your gear cleaned, prepped and fine tuned so when you can get out you are ready to go. A couple of hours worth of work could mean the difference between a great first fishing trip of the summer or a frustrating time on the water.

Now is the time to check your reels for dirt and lube and to replace the line to the recommended capacity. Monofilament and fluorocarbon both have memories, and with use, also develop weak spots.

Monofilament deteriorates very fast and should be changed yearly for the average angler. And don’t skimp, get a good line. With all the money spent on fuel, food, bait and tackle, $10 to $20 isn’t really that much when you have a trophy fish hooked.

Service your reel while you have the old line off. Most people take average care of their equipment, and it doesn’t take much to keep them in proper working order. Rinse and remove all dirt and grit as a starter.

Simple lubing and sprays on the moving spools, shafts and handles will serve you well for the entire season, provided you are fishing primarily in freshwater venues. Use a name brand reel lube and WD-40 for this task.

Inspect your rod. Starting at the tip, work your way slowly towards the handle of the rod looking for anything out of the ordinary such as a chip, a dent, or even a (gulp) crack.

You can often repair most problems yourself or if it is something major, you can send it to the manufacturer or find a person who builds their own rods to help.

Now is also an ideal time to maintain your terminal tackle. Plastic lures can be cleaned with soap and water. Touch them up with a permanent marker, nail polish or paint. Do you have a go-to lure that just doesn’t retrieve the way it used to? Often the small wire line tie on the bait is bent or mashed. Using a pair of pliers, straighten it out and see if that cures it.

Old hooks should be checked for rust and replaced with new ones if they are. Take a hone, sharpening stone or small file and sharpen the hooks until they leave a scratch on your thumbnail when drug across it.

WILDHORSE

The ice at Wildhorse continues to hold between 20 and 24 inches of good ice as of Wednesday of this week with slushy surface conditions. Waterproof boots are a must. Ice closer to the dam is porous and there is open water between the old and new dams so anglers should stay away from the dam. Ice near the bridge in the Hendricks Arm may not be safe as there is some open water near the bridge. There was also some open water where hot creek at the south end of the lake. Other than these areas the ice continues to be good clear to shore, but with warmer temperatures forecast for late next week, things should soon start opening up. After all it is April! Expect pressure ridges to become more prevalent as the nighttime temperatures are below freezing with above freezing daytime temperatures forecast for next week. Fishing continues to be fair to good for 15- to 18-inch trout. Perch fishing continues to be very slow with few taken. Dead sticking worms or PowerBait and jigging gold Kastmasters, jigs, or small spinners tipped with worms or PowerBait three to four feet below the ice in water that is seven to 13 feet deep has been productive for trout. If trout fishing is slow in the spot fishing moving to a different spot often makes a difference. Perch fishing is poor due to the fishery recovering from the spring 2022 die-off.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The southwest side has opened up enough for anglers to fish open water. Last Friday, there was about 20 feet of open water in the Coyote Cove area and the water was relatively clear. Friday night was quite cold and it froze so that first thing on Saturday there was no open water to fish. It opened back up and was fishable on Sunday but by Tuesday the water was stained due to mud flowing into the lake from the river, making fishing a bit difficult. This time of year fly rodder should be using chironomid patterns except when the water is stained and then should be using wooly buggers or other streamers that will push some water causing some turbulence that will help attract fish. For spin fishermen, still fishing worms in the stained water conditions is not very effective, so they should be throwing spinners and small lures with a slow retrieve to attract the fish. If the water clears then bait fishing can be productive.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Same bat channel, same bat story. No report on the lake itself, but expect very poor road conditions to continue with this week’s wet weather. Travel is still not recommended as this road becomes very muddy and soft in these spring conditions. Water conditions here are generally similar to South Fork so there may be ice of variable thicknesses that is probably unsafe to venture upon.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Travel to Ruby Lake NWR is still not recommended and much of the Refuge continues to be inaccessible due to road conditions. Much of the valley is single lane driving and even if you do get there, there isn’t any off road parking for fishing.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek had approximately 15 to 18 inches of ice with several inches of slushy snow on top at last report. The road in is okay in the morning but muddy and soft in spots as the day warms up. That being said, the ice here was still safe last week and anglers were reporting fair fishing for 10 to 12-inch chunky trout using worms or PowerBait jigged slowly a few feet below the ice. Expect 4WD conditions to the reservoir and the ice edges to start to soften up.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Access to the lake is poor due to snow and muddy conditions and at last report the road around the lake wasn’t plowed. The lake is only 50% covered in ice and is considered unsafe. Anglers can expect to catch eight to 10-inch rainbow or tiger trout fishing open water if they can get here.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum pool and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

Very little change here as Comins lake still has safe ice over much of it, though the surface has softened due to warmer weather and some areas along the edges may be getting soft. Drill test holes where the ice looks gray before venturing upon it. Expect wet surface conditions and caution is the name of the game here with warming temperatures. This may be the last weekend of good ice here. Fishing has been good on both the north and south lakes for 14 to 18-inch rainbow trout through the ice with an occasional brown or tiger trout. Nightcrawlers and plastic jigs have consistently produced trout. Northern Pike and bass are also showing up in the creel by jigging Rat-L Traps, flashy spoons, and even nightcrawlers. Please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The road has opened here, but at last report was muddy and 4WD is still recommended to get to this lake. The ice is probably still safe due to recent cold temperatures, but with a warming trend forecast, expect the edges to start to soften up. Anglers should expect to catch 8-to-12-inch Rainbow Trout and the occasional Brown Trout. Nightcrawlers, a variety of jigs, and PowerBait have all been producing trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered. There will be no reports until late spring or early summer depending upon weather and snow conditions.

ALPINE LAKES

Avalanche danger continues to be high in the Ruby Mountains and those wanting to hike into the Rubies will find very deep snow conditions, very cold temperatures and only experienced back country trekkers should attempt to get away from the roads. The lakes are ice and snow covered. With the snowpack expect a late start to summer fishing at the high elevations. It will probably be July before some of the lakes will be accessible.

STREAMS

As the below average temperatures continue, stream flows in much of eastern Nevada are well below normal. Expect flows to increase with the forecast of warmer temperatures. Access to the fishable parts of streams is very difficult due to road conditions and either deep snow or mud in most areas. Travel is not recommended off most paved roads at this time. Carry chains, tow chain or rope and a shovel and be prepared to spend the night. Please leave a trip plan with someone responsible so that if you don’t return home at the expected time someone can start looking for you. If anglers get to the streams expect ice, snow and mud to making fishing difficult. With cold water temperatures the fish are moving slower and anglers should slow their presentations down. Lamoille Canyon access is by snowshoe, skis or snow mobile due to snow which is still more than six feet deep at the lower Snotel site in the canyon and 10 feet deep as you get past the end of the road. Access to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers is through Idaho due to snow conditions and even then, it is difficult to impossible to travel into the Bruneau due to snow and muddy conditions and travel is not recommended. Access the Jarbidge through Rogerson, Idaho north of Jackpot. As of March 30, the East Fork of the Owyhee had minimal flows below Wildhorse dam, while the station near Mountain City continues to drop and is at 29.5 cfs. The Jarbidge River at 7.38 cfs, the Bruneau River flowing at 40.3 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek 77.5 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 7.98 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt around 150 cfs, Cleve Creek at 5.91 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.71 cfs and Kingston Creek at 4.9 cfs.